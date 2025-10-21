 Seoul shares open sharply higher, head toward fresh record high
Seoul shares open sharply higher, head toward fresh record high

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 09:43
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

Shares opened sharply higher Tuesday, led by gains in major tech shares to set another record high, following a four-day rally.
 
The benchmark Kospi increased 57.28 points, or 1.5 percent, to 3,871.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
U.S. shares ended higher Monday on tech gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 507 points.
 
In Seoul, large-cap shares traded higher.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.53 percent and rival SK hynix gained 2.99 percent, extending its five-day rally.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace went up 1.89 percent and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.46 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,420.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.01 percent from the previous session's close of 1,420.15 won.
 

Yonhap
