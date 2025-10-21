 Canada's WestJet makes reclining seats an 'extra,' predictably receives traveler backlash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Canada's WestJet makes reclining seats an 'extra,' predictably receives traveler backlash

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 16:36
A WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplane taxis along a runway at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on April 28, 2021. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplane taxis along a runway at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on April 28, 2021. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet is facing backlash after announcing that it will make the ability to recline seats a paid option on some of its flights.
 
According to recent reports from ABC, WestJet will remove the reclining function from its existing economy seats and replace them with fixed-back seats as the new standard.
 

Related Article

The redesign will affect 43 aircraft, including Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 models, accounting for less than one-third of WestJet’s total fleet.
 
A WestJet spokesperson told ABC that “through our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline, to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space.”
 
They added, “For guests that prefer a recline option, please note that seating in the Extended Comfort and Premium cabins of reconfigured aircraft will include this feature.”
 
According to a company press release, the front 12 seats of the aircraft will make up the Premium cabin, which will feature ergonomic cushions, reclining backrests and large four-way adjustable headrests.
 
Behind that section, an Extended Comfort cabin with 36 seats will offer extra legroom and reclining functions, followed by the economy section separated by a partition. Economy passengers will have fixed-back seats with limited legroom but will pay lower fares.
 
“The cabin has been thoughtfully designed to offer WestJet’s welcoming service at every budget,” Samantha Taylor, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief experience officer said. “Whether they opt for Premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we’re excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy.”
 
The first of the redesigned aircraft will begin service later this month, with the remaining 42 planes to follow early next year.
 
However, aviation expert John Gradek, a faculty lecturer in supply networks and aviation management at Montreal's McGill University, told CBC that the change is “cash grab,” adding, “They're trying to somehow, some way, you know, create another echelon of service that would allow them to charge more.”
 
Online reaction has been divided, with some noting that fixed-back seats are already common among low-cost carriers on international routes, while others criticized the decision, arguing that the quality of air travel services continues to decline.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags westjet canada airline

More in Industry

Canada's WestJet makes reclining seats an 'extra,' predictably receives traveler backlash

A tale of two Asian Tigers: Why Korea, Taiwan face diverging growth paths amid chip boom

HD Hyundai Chair to deliver keynote address at APEC shipbuilding forum

LG and KAI team up to develop next-gen flight simulator

Korean Air, Asiana Airlines routes to be redistributed to avoid monopoly

Related Stories

Airlines threaten layoffs if government subsidy ends

A sticky situation

Record high fuel surcharges deal blow to travelers

SSG.com celebrates Canada Day with two-week discount campaign

Airlines keep avoiding Middle East airspace after U.S. attack on Iran
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)