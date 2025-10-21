Canada's WestJet makes reclining seats an 'extra,' predictably receives traveler backlash
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 16:36
Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet is facing backlash after announcing that it will make the ability to recline seats a paid option on some of its flights.
According to recent reports from ABC, WestJet will remove the reclining function from its existing economy seats and replace them with fixed-back seats as the new standard.
The redesign will affect 43 aircraft, including Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 models, accounting for less than one-third of WestJet’s total fleet.
A WestJet spokesperson told ABC that “through our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline, to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space.”
They added, “For guests that prefer a recline option, please note that seating in the Extended Comfort and Premium cabins of reconfigured aircraft will include this feature.”
According to a company press release, the front 12 seats of the aircraft will make up the Premium cabin, which will feature ergonomic cushions, reclining backrests and large four-way adjustable headrests.
Behind that section, an Extended Comfort cabin with 36 seats will offer extra legroom and reclining functions, followed by the economy section separated by a partition. Economy passengers will have fixed-back seats with limited legroom but will pay lower fares.
“The cabin has been thoughtfully designed to offer WestJet’s welcoming service at every budget,” Samantha Taylor, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief experience officer said. “Whether they opt for Premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we’re excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy.”
The first of the redesigned aircraft will begin service later this month, with the remaining 42 planes to follow early next year.
However, aviation expert John Gradek, a faculty lecturer in supply networks and aviation management at Montreal's McGill University, told CBC that the change is “cash grab,” adding, “They're trying to somehow, some way, you know, create another echelon of service that would allow them to charge more.”
Online reaction has been divided, with some noting that fixed-back seats are already common among low-cost carriers on international routes, while others criticized the decision, arguing that the quality of air travel services continues to decline.
