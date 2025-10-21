 HD Hyundai Chair to deliver keynote address at APEC shipbuilding forum
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:56
Chung Ki-sun, the chairman of HD Hyundai, gives a welcoming remark at the MADEX 2025 fair in May in Busan. [HD HYUNDAI]

Chung Ki-sun, the chairman of HD Hyundai, will deliver the keynote address at the “Future Tech Forum: Shipbuilding” event held on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
 
HD Hyundai said on Tuesday that Chung is scheduled to speak at the forum, which will run for four days starting from Oct. 27. His speech will focus on the future of shipbuilding, with a particular emphasis on HD Hyundai’s core technologies — including artificial intelligence, decarbonization solutions and manufacturing innovation. Chung is also expected to outline a global vision for shipbuilding cooperation, with defense industries at its core.
 

“Future Tech Forum: Shipbuilding” is a side event of the APEC CEO Summit, organized to discuss technological innovation and collaboration strategies within the global shipbuilding industry. Key figures from HD Hyundai’s international partners — including Huntington Ingalls Industries, Anduril, the American Bureau of Shipping, Siemens and Persona AI — will also deliver presentations.
 
The forum will include sessions on topics such as the new era of maritime defense, the present and future of shipbuilding, AI-driven manufacturing innovation in shipyards and strategic Korea-U. S. cooperation in the field. Speakers will share insights on expanding joint innovation and cooperation across the global shipbuilding sector.
 
“This forum is a meaningful opportunity to seek solutions to the technological and environmental challenges faced by the shipbuilding industry,” said an HD Hyundai spokesperson. “As a central player in the global shipbuilding sector, HD Hyundai will offer insights and a vision for a sustainable future.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags HD hyundai Hyundai APEC APEC 2025

