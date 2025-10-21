 Huneed nabs $130 million contract from Boeing at ADEX
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:34
Executives from Huneed Technologies and Boeing Korea pose for photos after signing a deal at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Kintex, Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 21. [HUNEED TECHNOLOGIES]

 
Local aerospace company Huneed Technologies inked a $130 million deal to provide aircraft components to Boeing Korea, the two companies announced at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) on Tuesday.
 
Boeing Korea president Will Shaffer and Huneed Technologies CEO Eugene Kim signed the deal during a ceremonial event held at Huneed's ADEX booth, along with major executives from the local aerospace and defense industry, according to Huneed.
 

The Boeing deal brings Huneed's cumulative supply deal to $150 million this year, in addition to electrical panels and wire harness assemblies for major aircraft platforms, with deliveries beginning in 2026.
 
In addition to the latest deal, Huneed Technologies aims to expand its aerospace sales to account for over 50 percent of the total corporate revenue. The company saw an average of 30 billion won ($21 million) in recent years but aims to expand that to $100 billion starting next year, according to a company press release.
 
“This achievement reflects over a decade of sustained investment in aerospace and the advancement of our quality capabilities, reaffirming the trust placed in us by Boeing,” said Huneed CEO Kim. “We will continue to showcase the capabilities of Korean technology in the aerospace industry.”
 
“Boeing’s 75-year partnership with Korea is built on trust, innovation and collaboration, and Huneed’s continued role as a key supplier underscores the vital contributions Korean companies make to our global defense programs,” said Boeing's Shaffer. “Together, we look forward to advancing next-generation aerospace technologies and expanding our shared success well into the future.” 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


