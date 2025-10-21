 Korea inks MOU with Brazil's aerospace firm to expand arms cooperation
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 08:59
Visitors look around advanced weapons on display during the opening ceremony of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

The state arms procurement agency said Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazil's aerospace company Embraer to expand industrial cooperation.
 
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) inked the agreement on the sidelines of the ongoing Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi. 
 

Under the MOU, the two sides will work together to expand the participation of Korean parts suppliers in Embraer's global supply chain and explore opportunities for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer to take part in defense projects in Korea.
 
Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft worldwide since its founding in 1969 and recently expanded its presence in the military aircraft market with its C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, according to DAPA.

Yonhap
Korea inks MOU with Brazil's aerospace firm to expand arms cooperation

