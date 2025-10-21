LG and KAI team up to develop next-gen flight simulator

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has teamed up with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd. to jointly develop a next-generation flight simulator using the tech company's advanced micro light-emitting diode (LED) display technology.The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the partnership centered on the Magnit micro LED display technology on Monday on the sidelines of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 underway at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi.Under the agreement, the two companies will combine the technology in LG Electronics' Magnit display with KAI's flight simulation expertise to build a micro LED-based visual system for advanced aviation training simulators.LG Electronics' Magnit display uses micro LEDs thinner than a human hair to produce its own light and color, delivering ultra-clear and immersive visuals.The companies showcased a concept model featuring a 13-foot wide and 4.4-foot tall screen at KAI's booth at the exhibition.LG Electronics and KAI plan to work together on developing a curved LED display system optimized for next-generation flight simulators with the goal of improving pilot training immersion.Yonhap