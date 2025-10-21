 LG and KAI team up to develop next-gen flight simulator
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG and KAI team up to develop next-gen flight simulator

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:33
An LG Electronics advertisement plays in Times Square, New York on Oct. 17. [NEWS1]

An LG Electronics advertisement plays in Times Square, New York on Oct. 17. [NEWS1]

 
LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has teamed up with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd. to jointly develop a next-generation flight simulator using the tech company's advanced micro light-emitting diode (LED) display technology.
 
The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the partnership centered on the Magnit micro LED display technology on Monday on the sidelines of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 underway at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi. 
 

Related Article

 
Under the agreement, the two companies will combine the technology in LG Electronics' Magnit display with KAI's flight simulation expertise to build a micro LED-based visual system for advanced aviation training simulators.
 
LG Electronics' Magnit display uses micro LEDs thinner than a human hair to produce its own light and color, delivering ultra-clear and immersive visuals.
 
The companies showcased a concept model featuring a 13-foot wide and 4.4-foot tall screen at KAI's booth at the exhibition.
 
LG Electronics and KAI plan to work together on developing a curved LED display system optimized for next-generation flight simulators with the goal of improving pilot training immersion.

Yonhap
tags LG Electronics KAI LED

More in Industry

Canada's WestJet makes reclining seats an 'extra,' predictably receives traveler backlash

A tale of two Asian Tigers: Why Korea, Taiwan face diverging growth paths amid chip boom

HD Hyundai Chair to deliver keynote address at APEC shipbuilding forum

LG and KAI team up to develop next-gen flight simulator

Korean Air, Asiana Airlines routes to be redistributed to avoid monopoly

Related Stories

LG promises colors that really pop with its QNED Mini LED TVs

Mini LED TVs from LG Electronics come with big price tags

LG Electronics to set up large scoreboards at Spain's Roig Arena

Samsung's 110-inch micro LED TV will set you back ￦170 million

[SHORTCUT] Too many acronyms, too little time — breaking down the latest TVs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)