 No soboro for you: Iconic Daejeon bakery Sungsimdang to close Nov. 3 for employee sports festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

No soboro for you: Iconic Daejeon bakery Sungsimdang to close Nov. 3 for employee sports festival

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:02
Customers wait to enter the Sungsimdang DCC branch in Daejeon on April 27. [YONHAP]

Customers wait to enter the Sungsimdang DCC branch in Daejeon on April 27. [YONHAP]

 
Sungsimdang, Daejeon’s most well-known bakery, will shut all its stores on Nov. 3 to hold its annual “Family Sports Day” for employees, the company said Monday.
 
“Nov. 3 is the day when all our employees come together as one for our annual event, the ‘Family Sports Day.’ We will spend a lively and energetic day and return with brighter energy," the bakery said on its website and Instagram account.
 

Related Article

 
All Sungsimdang branches, including the main store, Sungsimdang Cake Boutique at Lotte Department Store Daejeon, Sungsimdang DCC branch, and Sungsimdang's siru cake shop, will be closed for the day.
 
The event will bring together around 1,000 employees from Sungsimdang and its 12 affiliates, including the Italian restaurant Piatto, udon restaurant Udongya, Flying Pan, Terrace Kitchen and Oven Story.
 
Customers wait in line to buy bread at Sungsimdang in Daejeon on Oct. 22, 2024. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Customers wait in line to buy bread at Sungsimdang in Daejeon on Oct. 22, 2024. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Sungsimdang, a famous bakery located in Daejeon, will close all branches on Nov. 3 as announced on its website and Instagram. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Sungsimdang, a famous bakery located in Daejeon, will close all branches on Nov. 3 as announced on its website and Instagram. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Sungsimdang holds the company-wide sports day once a year, during which all its stores and affiliates close simultaneously. Last year’s event took place on Oct. 14, when every branch also suspended operations for the day.
 
After the bakery announced the temporary closure, online users reacted by saying, “When Sungsimdang closes, it feels like Daejeon stops too,” and, “If you’re planning to visit, you should avoid that day.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags daejeon sungsimdang bakery

More in Industry

Huneed nabs $130 million contract from Boeing at ADEX

No soboro for you: Iconic Daejeon bakery Sungsimdang to close Nov. 3 for employee sports festival

Kakao founder cleared of market violation charges

Korea inks MOU with Brazil's aerospace firm to expand arms cooperation

Samsung Chairman Lee returns from Trump meeting for week of quietly honoring father

Related Stories

Daejeon to celebrate bread culture at annual Bakery Festival

Bakeries rise as everyday luxury in global high-price era

Daejeon marks Liberation Day with special merch and events

A cut above: Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun opens top floor bakery cafe

Cookies with a cause
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)