No soboro for you: Iconic Daejeon bakery Sungsimdang to close Nov. 3 for employee sports festival
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:02
Sungsimdang, Daejeon’s most well-known bakery, will shut all its stores on Nov. 3 to hold its annual “Family Sports Day” for employees, the company said Monday.
“Nov. 3 is the day when all our employees come together as one for our annual event, the ‘Family Sports Day.’ We will spend a lively and energetic day and return with brighter energy," the bakery said on its website and Instagram account.
All Sungsimdang branches, including the main store, Sungsimdang Cake Boutique at Lotte Department Store Daejeon, Sungsimdang DCC branch, and Sungsimdang's siru cake shop, will be closed for the day.
The event will bring together around 1,000 employees from Sungsimdang and its 12 affiliates, including the Italian restaurant Piatto, udon restaurant Udongya, Flying Pan, Terrace Kitchen and Oven Story.
Sungsimdang holds the company-wide sports day once a year, during which all its stores and affiliates close simultaneously. Last year’s event took place on Oct. 14, when every branch also suspended operations for the day.
After the bakery announced the temporary closure, online users reacted by saying, “When Sungsimdang closes, it feels like Daejeon stops too,” and, “If you’re planning to visit, you should avoid that day.”
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
