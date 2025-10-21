Kim Whanki's iconic blue dot painting to auction at Christie's New York
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:05
Korean artist Kim Whanki's (1913-1974) iconic 1971 blue dot painting "19-VI-71 #206" will be auctioned at the 20th Century Evening Sale at Christie’s New York on Nov. 17, marking the first time for a Korean artwork to be put on one of the largest art sales in the world.
The estimated price for Kim ranges from $7.5 million to $10 million. The work will be sold alongside masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Joan Mitchell and David Hockney, placing Kim, one of Korea’s most celebrated abstract painters, firmly within the pantheon of global 20th-century greats.
"19-VI-71 #206" is part of the same series as Kim’s "19-VI-71 #200," known better as "Universe," which has held the record for the most expensive Korean contemporary artwork for six years running since 2019. "Universe" sold for 101.955 million Hong Kong dollars ($13 million) at Christie’s Hong Kong Evening Sale in 2019.
A product of Kim’s so-called New York period, "19-VI-71 #206" showcases the peak of his artistic maturity and technical precision. Only around 30 works are large-sized pieces, making them exceptionally rare. The painting’s radiating dots create a vast sense of space, with deeper shades of blue toward the bottom evoking an ethereal, almost mystical depth.
“We’re deeply moved to see Kim Whanki’s work featured in the 20th Century Evening Sale in New York, the heart of the global art market, 50 years after his passing,” said Jun Lee, president of Christie’s Korea.
