Higher property taxes alone won’t stabilize housing prices (KOR)

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol stirred controversy after saying, “In the United States, if a house is worth 5 billion won [$3.5 million], you pay 50 million won in property tax every year. When half your annual income goes to taxes, you can’t endure it.” His remark, which appeared to justify higher property taxes as a means to cool the market, came at a time when policymakers should be emphasizing steady supply rather than renewed restrictions. Even within the Democratic Party, some lawmakers criticized the statement, calling the idea of controlling housing prices through property taxes “an ill-conceived policy.”If Korea wants to mirror the U.S. system, it must first replicate the same institutional environment. The United States does not impose multiple overlapping regulations on transactions and lending as Korea does. Ignoring these structural differences distorts the comparison. Korea has also seen this approach fail twice before. Under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, the introduction of the comprehensive real estate tax in 2005 only accelerated price hikes. Later, President Moon Jae-in’s heavy taxation of multiple homeowners doubled housing prices in Seoul. Punitive taxation without sufficient supply discouraged genuine buyers while fueling speculation.The market now faces a severe credit squeeze and a collapse in transactions. With mortgage restrictions still in place, property sales have dried up, worsening shortages in long-term leases and driving up rent. Balloon effects are appearing in nearby unregulated regions. In such conditions, raising property taxes while lowering transaction taxes will not revive the housing market.The minister’s comment was also poorly timed given Korea’s history of erratic tax policy. Each administration has swung between harsh and lenient measures, deepening market uncertainty. The Yoon Suk Yeol administration eased the previous government’s punitive rules for multiple homeowners by lowering the assessed property-to-market value ratio. Yet President Lee Jae Myung’s government has reimposed tighter controls on loans and transactions. As a result, anxiety is growing that “stronger regulation” signals another surge in housing prices — a pattern already familiar from the previous administration.President Moon's tax hikes created a rush for “one smart home,” concentrating demand in prime areas. The current government, while claiming a different approach, has repeated the cycle by strengthening similar restrictions, driving more buyers toward southern Seoul and Gyeonggi.Ultimately, the burden falls on genuine buyers. Uniform lending rules have effectively cut off the ladder to home ownership. One resident lamented, “I’ve raised four children and stayed without a house for twelve years, but without cash on hand, I have to give up on applications.”What the government needs most now is not rhetoric about tax fairness but a realistic plan to protect such families. Beyond targeted relief, policymakers must balance modest property tax adjustments with a credible, long-term housing supply strategy. Above all, the government should abandon its stop-and-go approach to housing policy. Only consistent, supply-driven measures — not regulation or taxation — can bring lasting stability to the housing market.구윤철 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관이 “미국처럼 집값이 50억원이면 1년에 5000만원씩 보유세를 내야 하는데, 연봉의 절반이 세금으로 나가면 버티기 어렵다”고 발언해 논란이 일고 있다. 시간이 걸리더라도 꾸준한 공급을 통해 집값이 안정될 것이란 믿음이 필요한 시점에, 또다시 수요 억제와 중과세 카드를 거론한 것은 적절한 해법이라고 보기 어렵다. 여당 내부에서도 “보유세로 집값을 잡겠다는 것은 어설픈 정책”이라는 비판이 나왔다.미국처럼 보유세 부담을 높이려면 그에 맞는 제도·규제 환경이 전제돼야 한다. 미국은 한국처럼 거래와 대출 등 다중 규제가 겹겹이 얽혀 있지 않다. 대부분의 주는 매입가를 기준으로 보유세를 부과한다. 이런 차이를 무시한 단순 비교는 현실을 왜곡할 뿐이다. 더욱이 세금으로 집값을 통제하려던 정책은 이미 두 차례나 실패로 끝났다. 노무현 정부가 2005년 종합부동산세를 도입하자 집값은 오히려 급등했고, 문재인 정부의 다주택자 중과세 역시 서울 집값을 두 배로 끌어올렸다.지금은 초강력 대출 규제와 거래 절벽으로 시장 기능이 제대로 작동하지 못하는 상황이다. 거래가 급감하면서 전세 부족과 월세 급등이 이어지고, 규제지역 밖으로는 풍선효과가 번지고 있다. 자금 흐름이 막힌 상태에서 보유세를 높이고 거래세를 낮춘다 한들 매매가 살아나기 어렵다.세금 정책이 정권이 바뀔 때마다 냉탕과 온탕을 오가며 시장 불안을 키웠다는 점에서도 경제사령탑의 발언은 신중하지 못했다. 윤석열 정부는 문재인 정부의 다주택자 규제를 완화하기 위해 보유세 산정의 기준이 되는 공시가격 현실화율을 낮췄지만, 이재명 정부는 다시 거래·대출 규제를 강화하고 있다. 그 여파로 ‘규제 강화=집값 상승 전주곡’이라는 불안 심리가 퍼지며 집값 불안이 고개를 들었다. 문재인 정부의 다주택자 중과세는 ‘똘똘한 한 채’ 선호를 낳았고, 현 정부 역시 같은 틀에서 더 센 규제를 반복하며 서울과 경기 남부로의 쏠림을 부추겨 왔다.그 피해는 실수요자에게 돌아간다. 획일적 대출 규제로 내 집 마련의 사다리까지 끊어질 판이다. “아이 넷을 키우며 무주택자로 12년을 버텼는데도 현금이 없으면 청약을 포기해야 한다”는 하소연이 나오고 있다. 경제사령탑은 이들을 보호할 대책부터 고민해야 한다. 그러나 그것만으로는 부족하다. 부동산 세제 합리화와 함께 체계적인 공급 계획을 담은 종합대책이 필요하다. 무엇보다 냉·온탕식 주택 정책을 멈추고 일관성을 유지할 때만 시장은 장기적 균형을 찾을 수 있다. 정부는 시간이 걸리더라도 ‘규제가 아니라 공급’이라는 원칙으로 돌아가야 한다.