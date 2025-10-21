 Stray Kids to release new album next month
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:09
Stray Kids performs during its “dominATE: celebrATE” encore concerts, the finale of its “dominATE” world tour, held on Oct. 18 and 19 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids will put out a new album just three months after its previous album "Karma" was released, its agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The new album, titled "SKZ IT TAPE 'Do It,'" will carry two lead tracks, "Do It" and "Divine." It is set for release on Nov. 21. Three B-side tracks will also be on the album: "Holiday," "Photobook" and the festival version of "Do It."
 

3RACHA, the music production unit of Stray Kids comprised of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, took part in making all of the songs.
 
Stray Kids wrapped up its latest and largest "dominATE" tour last weekend. After kicking it off with four shows in Seoul in August last year, the band traveled approximately 285,000 kilometers (177,090 miles) across Asia, Oceania, Latin America, North America and Europe, performing 54 shows at 34 venues, including 27 stadiums.
 
The group scooped up several accolades along the journey, becoming the first K-pop act to headline 13 stadiums and drawing 120,000 fans to Stade de France, the biggest audience a K-pop act has ever brought to the venue. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids album JYP Entertainment

