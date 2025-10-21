 Woodz getting back on stage in Nov. after military service
Woodz getting back on stage in Nov. after military service

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:35
Singer Woodz will hold two concerts in November, his first solo concerts since finishing his mandatory military duty in July.
 
The singer's “index_00" concert will take place at the Jamsil Indoor Arena in southern Seoul on Nov. 29 and 30. It will be his first performance in 22 months, going back to his “OO-LI” concert in January last year.
 

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 for fan club members, and at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 for general buyers.
 
Woodz was also named the new campaign spokesperson for McDonald's Korea, along with singer Kim Bum-soo. The two performers will sing the famed “Double Big Mac” commercial song in R&B and rock versions.
 
Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, first debuted as a member of boy band UNIQ in 2014. He started his solo career with his stage name, Woodz, in 2018. His 2023 rock track “Drowning” climbed up the music charts earlier this year after going viral on short-form video channels.
 
The singer released his newest digital single, “I'll Never Love Again,” on Sept. 24.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
