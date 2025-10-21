 'I only asked for money once': Blogger doubles down on Lee Yi-kyung chat claims
'I only asked for money once': Blogger doubles down on Lee Yi-kyung chat claims

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:50
Actor Lee Yi-kyung seen at a press conference in central Seoul on Jan. 15[YONHAP]

A blogger who claimed to reveal lewd chats with Lee Yi-kyung refuted assertions by the actor's agency that she was lying.
 
The blogger, who claimed to be a German woman, uploaded a video where she showed that the message she shared with an account named Lee Yi-kyung was linked to the actor's official Instagram account.
 

The video was a rebuttal of a statement by Sangyoung ENT, Lee's agency, which called the blog a lie, after screenshots of lewd conversations went viral earlier on Monday.
 
The blogger provided additional screenshots of the messages between herself and Lee, where he complimented specific parts of her body as well as her Korean skills. Utterances by Lee, as claimed by the blogger, included: "I like it when you're honest," "Send me a pic" and those of sexual nature.
 
A screenshot of a video uploaded by a blogger claiming to have messaged actor Lee Yi-kyung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Sangyoung ENT claimed that the blogger had tried extorting money with the chats. The blogger also refuted that claim, saying that she "asked for money only once."
 
"I was having financial troubles and I couldn't ask my parents," read the blog. "I never got any money. I didn't upload this post to ask for money. I'm just trying to prevent this from happening to other women."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lee Yi-kyung scandal

