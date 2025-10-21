ADEX 2025, 한국 항공우주·방위 산업 성장 조명
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 10:18
Seoul ADEX 2025 to highlight Korea's growing aerospace and defense capabilities
ADEX 2025, 한국 항공우주·방위 산업 성장 조명
Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
The largest and most ambitious display yet of Korea’s aerospace and defense capabilities will take center stage later this week at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025, underscoring the nation’s growing ambitions as a global arms exporter. Spanning eight days from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, the biennial event will feature more than 600 companies from 35 countries, marking a record-breaking scale for the exhibition and highlighting Korea’s determination to solidify its place among the world’s top defense producers.
aerospace: 항공우주
ambitious: 야심찬
arms exporter: 방산 수출국
한국의 항공우주 및 방위 산업 역량을 보여주는 역대 최대 규모이자 가장 야심찬 전시회가 이번주 서울에서 막을 올린다. 서울 국제 항공우주 및 방위산업 전시회(ADEX)는 글로벌 방산 수출국으로 자리매김하려는 한국의 의지를 분명히 할 전망이다.
ADEX는 격년제 행사로 올해엔 10월 17~24일 8일간 열린다. 35개국 600여개 기업이 참가해 역대 최대 규모가 될 것으로 기대하고 있다. 주최 측은 이번 전시를 통해 주요 방산 생산국으로 위치를 공고히 할 예정이다.
This year’s ADEX — co-hosted by the Korea Aerospace Industries Association (KAIA) and the Korea Defense Industry Association (KDIA) — arrives at a moment of extraordinary momentum for the Korean defense industry. The country’s arms exports nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022, driven in large part by a blockbuster deal with Poland that included K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.
extraordinary: 비상한, 이례적인
blockbuster deal: 대규모 계약
올해 ADEX는 한국 방위산업이 이례적인 성장세를 보이는 시점에 열린다. 이번 행사는 한국항공우주산업협회와 한국방위산업진흥회가 공동 주최한다. 한국의 무기 수출액은 2021년에서 2022년 사이 거의 두 배로 증가했으며, 이는 폴란드와의 초대형 계약이 큰 역할을 했다. 폴란드와의 계약에는 K2 흑표 전차, K9 자주포, FA-50 경공격기, 천무 다연장 로켓 시스템이 포함됐다.
That agreement, worth billions, was remarkable not only for its size but also for its speed of delivery and compliance with NATO standards, qualities that European militaries have come to prize amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. More recently, Korea has secured major contracts with Romania for K9 howitzers and with the Philippines for FA-50 jets, further establishing its reputation as a reliable supplier.
compliance: 준수
reliable: 신뢰할 수 있는, 믿을 수 있는
reputation: 명성, 평판
수십억 달러 규모에 달하는 이 계약은 단순히 규모뿐만 아니라, 납품 속도와 나토(NATO) 기준 준수에서도 주목할 만하다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공이 장기화되는 가운데, 유럽 각국 군대가 특히 중요하게 평가하는 요소다. 최근엔 루마니아와 K9 자주포 공급 계약, 필리핀과 FA-50 전투기 계약을 체결하며, 신뢰할 수 있는 방산 공급국으로서의 위상을 더욱 굳혔다.
First launched in 1996 as the Seoul Air Show and expanded in 2009 to include ground defense equipment, ADEX has grown into Korea’s flagship platform for aerospace and defense diplomacy. The 2025 edition will take place across two major venues — Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and the Kintex convention center northwest of Seoul — marking the largest scale event in its three-decade history.
ground defense: 지상방산
flagship: 대표하는
1996년 서울 에어쇼로 시작된 ADEX는 2009년 지상 방위 장비 전시를 포함하면서 규모를 확장해 왔다. 현재는 한국 항공우주 및 방위 산업, 외교 대표 플랫폼으로 자리 잡았다. 2025년 행사는 서울공항과 서울 북서부 킨텍스 전시장 두 곳에서 개최되며, 30년 역사상 최대 규모가 될 예정이다.
Nearly 49,000 square meters (1.2 acres) of indoor exhibition space at Kintex will be used this year — a 60 percent increase in space from the last event — putting ADEX on par with Britain’s Farnborough International Airshow. Organizers say they expect more than 300,000 visitors, including 100,000 industry professionals, cementing ADEX’s role not only as a trade fair but also as a stage for national prestige.
on par with: ~와/과 견줄 만한
cement: 자리잡다
킨텍스에서는 실내 전시 공간 약 4만9000㎡가 사용된다. 지난 행사보다 60% 확대된 규모로 영국의 판버러 국제에어쇼와 견줄 만큼 성장했음을 보여준다. 주최 측은 산업 관계자 10만명을 포함해 총 30만명 이상이 방문할 것으로 예상한다. 이들은 ADEX가 단순한 무역 박람회를 넘어 국가 위상을 드러내는 무대로 자리매김하기를 기대하고 있다.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
