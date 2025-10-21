Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Korea voiced hope of continuing the positive momentum in relations with Japan and working together to further advance ties in a future-oriented manner on Tuesday as Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first woman prime minister.“We will continue to closely communicate and cooperate with Japan's new cabinet to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.“As neighboring countries and global partners amid rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics and trade order, we hope the two sides will work together to further advance a future-oriented relationship,” Lee said.Earlier in the day, Takaichi won a key vote from Japan's lower house of parliament and then secured another vote from its upper house that made her the first female prime minister in the country.Yonhap