 Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:40
 
Newly-elected leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi celebrates after winning the party's leadership election in Tokyo on Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Newly-elected leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi celebrates after winning the party's leadership election in Tokyo on Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korea voiced hope of continuing the positive momentum in relations with Japan and working together to further advance ties in a future-oriented manner on Tuesday as Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first woman prime minister.
 
“We will continue to closely communicate and cooperate with Japan's new cabinet to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.
 

Related Article

“As neighboring countries and global partners amid rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics and trade order, we hope the two sides will work together to further advance a future-oriented relationship,” Lee said.
 
Earlier in the day, Takaichi won a key vote from Japan's lower house of parliament and then secured another vote from its upper house that made her the first female prime minister in the country.

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister

More in Diplomacy

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Top security adviser discusses deepening partnership with deputy NATO chief

Presidential chief of staff discusses ties with Polish defense chief

Trump expects 'fantastic' trade deal with China, notes 'fair' deals with Korea, Japan, EU

Lee holds first phone talks with Egyptian president, vows to expand cultural cooperation

Related Stories

Japan's Nikkei at all-time peak ahead of PM vote

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

Japan’s ruling party elects Sanae Takaichi as new leader, likely to become first female prime minister

Japan's likely next prime minister wrestles coalition backlash

Japan's Takaichi to become prime minister after winning lower house vote
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)