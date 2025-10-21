'Koreans know what it means to be a refugee,' says UNHCR chief in Seoul
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 05:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi urged Korea to build an “efficient” asylum system by harnessing advanced technology as a nation that has a unique experience of overcoming mass displacement because of the 1950-53 Korean War.
“As former [UN] Secretary General Ban Ki-moon used to say, Koreans know what it means to be a refugee,” Grandi said as he sat for an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily and JoongAng Ilbo in western Seoul on Friday. “It is in the conscience of the country. This is unique to Korea. I hope that young Koreans don't lose that conscience and [continue to] sympathize with refugees today.”
Grandi was on a five-day trip to Tokyo and Seoul from Oct. 13 to 17. His visit to Seoul — including meetings with Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and Korean tech companies and religious leaders — marked the fourth and the last of its kind during his tenure.
“Each time I come to Korea, I have seen huge improvements in the way asylum-seekers are treated, yet very few are recognized as refugees,” the high commissioner said.
Calling Korea and Japan “homogeneous” societies, Grandi underscored that his agency is not pressuring the two East Asian countries to accept more refugees unilaterally. What Korea and Japan need is a sound asylum system allowing refugees to become self-reliant and gain better access to social resources and opportunities, he said.
Grandi is now seeking partnership opportunities with Korea’s private sector to improve the asylum system worldwide. Along with the upcoming pilot launch of an AI software for refugee applicants, developed by Korean IT firm LG CNS, he invited other Korean companies to join the UN’s global initiatives for refugees.
“Korea is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world,” Grandi said. “I hope that what LG did can be followed by other Korean companies. This is not an exclusive business deal — it’s a partnership.”
Below are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. You met with the Korean and Japanese justice ministers this time. What was discussed?
A. Meetings with Korean and Japanese justice ministers commonly dealt with how UNHCR can support the two nations to have strong systems in terms of receiving refugees. Let me be clear, Japan and Korea don't receive many refugees — while Korea receives more than Japan. The two nations do not have a long tradition of accepting migrants and refugees. They are very homogeneous societies — unlike North America, Europe or Australia.
UNHCR is not pushing you to take more refugees, but we encourage an efficient system. I think Korea’s average acceptance rate is about 3 percent out of 18,000 asylum-seekers yearly. Screening criteria are very narrow. I think it is possible to widen the criteria. This doesn't mean a flood of refugees — but just a better system.
In addition, the expedited screening process will benefit Korea and refugees mutually. Refugees whose statuses are officially recognized can access jobs — no longer a burden to Korea. I have discussed these issues with the [Korean] justice minister, and I found him very open to the discussion.
What are Korea’s unique characteristics or experiences that could help support refugees?
Korea experienced the Korean War. Especially, many of the older generation were once refugees — from the North or combat zones. As former secretary general Ban Ki-moon used to say, Koreans know what it means to be a refugee. It is in the conscience of the country. This is unique to Korea. It is different from Japan and other countries in the region.
President Lee’s address to the UN General Assembly delivered an important message: Korea was born out of the United Nations after the Korean War. I hope that young Koreans don't lose that conscience and [continue to] sympathize with refugees today.
In political spheres, there is an increasing anti-immigration and anti-refugee rhetoric. How should state leaders respond when they face domestic opposition?
In general, political leaders are exploiting this narrative for votes. That is an evil attitude. I've seen that many of them — once they are elected — don't know what to do. Many politicians in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan are simply scared of people. They claimed that there is an “invasion of foreign people who will steal jobs, create insecurity and threaten traditional values.” It is not an invasion but just more human mobility in the world, and part of that includes refugees.
They should make the migration and asylum system more organized. Millions of people safely fly every day around the world in very organized flights and airports. It's possible to organize migrations and manage refugees orderly.
How can the negative perception toward refugees among young Koreans be addressed?
I don't think Koreans are against refugees. They are against chaos and disorder. When [hundreds of] Yemen refugees arrived on Jeju Island in 2018, there was some panic, disorder and unpreparedness. In such a situation, the negative sentiment rises because people want things to be organized. The happening was not Korea's fault, as it was unpredictable. But it served as a lesson to build up a better asylum system.
Young Koreans are living in a prosperous country with a huge success story. What’s behind the success is being global. Corporations like LG, Hyundai and Samsung have global interests, and so does Korea. Young Koreans should have an interest in what happens in Colombia or Africa.
How has UNHCR been coping with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut contributions to foreign aid?
The decision to freeze all foreign aid budget was rapid and abrupt. Now, Washington wants to align their contributions to their national interests. They don't want it to be overwhelmingly the biggest donor anymore. It wants other countries — for instance, European nations, Gulf countries and some Asian nations — to share more. That is a reasonable request.
As we have seen in the last few weeks, Trump said he wants to make peace multiple times. We are part of his effort, especially in the African region. We need to look at the positives and try to work with the United States — the most powerful and wealthiest country and an indispensable actor in international relations.
Why did you visit the LG CNS headquarters in Magok in western Seoul?
LG CNS has developed an AI-based software capable of collecting, analyzing and submitting personal information of asylum-seekers in Korea — although there are not many. The software aims to help them navigate the complicated administrative process, which they must go through, as Korea does not grant refugee status automatically. Human officers will make the final decisions.
While the software will be available as a pilot program for three months, we agreed to expand the service overseas if deemed successful. Korea is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, and I hope that what LG CNS did can be followed by other Korean companies. This is not an exclusive business deal — it’s a partnership.
Taekwondo is one of the most represented Olympic sports for refugees. How can Korea do better for athletic initiatives for refugees?
Taekwondo has a special humanitarian foundation. Taekwondo is popular among young people, including boys and girls in the Middle East, Central Asia, Afghanistan and Africa. One of the first refugees to win a medal was an Afghan taekwondo athlete in the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The World Taekwondo Headquarters has been the biggest champion in our agency’s approach to creating refugee Olympic teams for the games in Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Paris. If there is a great refugee athlete in Korea, I hope that the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee or the World Taekwondo Headquarters presents them to the International Olympic Committee.
UN Secretary General António Guterres previously served as UNHCR chief. Does his trajectory shape your personal aspirations?
Every person is different. I don't have any big aspirations. I hope that the next secretary general is a woman for the first time.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
