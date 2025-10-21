 Lee holds first phone talks with Egyptian president, vows to expand cultural cooperation
Lee holds first phone talks with Egyptian president, vows to expand cultural cooperation

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 08:59
President Lee Jae Myung holds a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 20 in this photo provided by Lee's office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung held his first phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday and discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, Lee's office said.
 
During the call, the two leaders congratulated the 30-year anniversary this year marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said in a release.
 

Lee and El-Sisi also shared an understanding that the two countries have developed mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the economy and defense industry, and noted there is great potential for more cooperation.
 
They also shared hopes for further deepening their collaboration in culture, education and people to people exchanges, given the recent popularity of Korean culture in Egypt.
 
The Egyptian president said leading Korean companies' investments have made significant contributions to the African country's economy, adding that he hopes for their continued business activities.
 
The two leaders also shared their thoughts on the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East, while vowing to meet in the near future to discuss ways to further develop their relations.
 

Yonhap
tags egypt diplomacy middle east africa

Lee holds first phone talks with Egyptian president, vows to expand cultural cooperation

