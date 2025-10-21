Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Bangladesh invites Korean investment as nation seeks reboot as modern business hub

Gyeongju gets ready for APEC with security drills, multilingual menus and media facades

Takaichi unlikely to rock boat with Korea despite hard-line leanings, experts say

President Lee congratulates Japan's next prime minister ahead of APEC

Related Stories

Japan's Nikkei at all-time peak ahead of PM vote

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Japan’s ruling party elects Sanae Takaichi as new leader, likely to become first female prime minister

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

Takaichi unlikely to rock boat with Korea despite hard-line leanings, experts say