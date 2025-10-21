 Presidential chief of staff discusses ties with Polish defense chief
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:41
Kang Hoon-sik, left, presidential chief of staff, poses for a photo with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, in this photo captured from X on Oct. 21. [YONHAP]

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik met with Poland's deputy prime minister and defense minister to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in defense, the presidential office said Tuesday.
 
Kang, who is visiting Europe to strengthen defense industry partnerships and expand Korea's arms exports, wrote on X that he held talks with Wladyslaw Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz on defense and economic cooperation on Monday.
 

Last week, Kang was appointed by President Lee Jae Myung as a special envoy to bolster defense industry cooperation and expand the nation's arms exports.
 
During his meeting with the Polish minister, Kang said he conveyed Lee's view that Korea places great importance on its relations with Poland and expressed his hope to "elevate the strategic partnership to a new level" during his term.
 
Kosiniak-Kamysz also wrote on X that the two sides discussed defense cooperation, technology transfer and equipment supply for the Polish military.
 
Kang departed for Europe on Sunday to bolster defense industry partnerships and deliver Lee's letters to several European countries with which Seoul seeks deeper defense cooperation.

Yonhap
