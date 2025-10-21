Temperatures drop sharply in Korea as cold air brings subzero conditions
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 13:17
Temperatures dropped sharply across Korea on Tuesday as cold air from the north brought the season’s first subzero temperatures to parts of the greater Seoul area. The unexpected chill is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said cold air moving south from the north brought the lowest temperatures of the season to Seoul, northern Gyeonggi and parts of North Gyeongsang.
In Seoul, the morning low dipped to 4.8 degrees Celsius (40.6 degrees Fahrenheit), 5.2 degrees below the seasonal average of 10 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures in Baekhak-myeon in Yeoncheon County and Gunnae-myeon in Paju, both in Gyeonggi, fell below freezing at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. On Mount Seorak in Gangwon, which saw its first snow of the season on Monday, the temperature dropped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.
Daytime highs across the country were forecast to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius, keeping conditions brisk.
"Temperatures in the central region will stay around 15 degrees during the day, and light winds will make it feel even colder," the KMA said.
The agency added that frost may form in parts of the central inland and high-altitude southern regions, with ice possible in northern Gyeonggi and mountainous areas of northern Gangwon.
The cold snap will likely persist until Wednesday morning. Seoul’s morning low on Wednesday is expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than Tuesday but still below seasonal norms. Temperatures are forecast to rebound sharply in the afternoon, returning to average levels later in the week.
“On Wednesday, large temperature gaps of around 15 degrees between day and night are expected in western regions, so people should take care of their health,” a KMA official said.
Fall foliage begins slowly, expected to speed up
While winterlike temperatures have arrived early, the autumn foliage has been slow to turn color, partly due to lingering heat and the late autumn rainy spell earlier this month.
As of Tuesday, Mount Odae in Gangwon is the only mountain nationwide where leaves have reached their peak color, according to the KMA’s seasonal observation data. The first signs of autumn foliage have been recorded on Mount Seorak, Mount Chiak and Mount Sobaek, while Mount Bukhan in Seoul has yet to begin showing color.
However, the pace of change is expected to accelerate as clear days become more frequent and cold air moves in intermittently.
In its midterm forecast, the KMA said “most regions will see generally clear skies, and from Oct. 27 to 29, cold air from the north will bring chilly mornings.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)