 Temperatures drop sharply in Korea as cold air brings subzero conditions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Temperatures drop sharply in Korea as cold air brings subzero conditions

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 13:17
Commuters bundle up against the unseasonably early winter chill, with morning temperatures dropping to 4.8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, as they hurry through an intersection near Gwanghwamun on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

Commuters bundle up against the unseasonably early winter chill, with morning temperatures dropping to 4.8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, as they hurry through an intersection near Gwanghwamun on Oct. 21. [NEWS1]

 
Temperatures dropped sharply across Korea on Tuesday as cold air from the north brought the season’s first subzero temperatures to parts of the greater Seoul area. The unexpected chill is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said cold air moving south from the north brought the lowest temperatures of the season to Seoul, northern Gyeonggi and parts of North Gyeongsang.
 

Related Article

 
In Seoul, the morning low dipped to 4.8 degrees Celsius (40.6 degrees Fahrenheit), 5.2 degrees below the seasonal average of 10 degrees Celsius. 
 
Temperatures in Baekhak-myeon in Yeoncheon County and Gunnae-myeon in Paju, both in Gyeonggi, fell below freezing at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. On Mount Seorak in Gangwon, which saw its first snow of the season on Monday, the temperature dropped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.
 
Daytime highs across the country were forecast to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius, keeping conditions brisk. 
 
"Temperatures in the central region will stay around 15 degrees during the day, and light winds will make it feel even colder," the KMA said.
 
The agency added that frost may form in parts of the central inland and high-altitude southern regions, with ice possible in northern Gyeonggi and mountainous areas of northern Gangwon.
 
The cold snap will likely persist until Wednesday morning. Seoul’s morning low on Wednesday is expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than Tuesday but still below seasonal norms. Temperatures are forecast to rebound sharply in the afternoon, returning to average levels later in the week. 
 
“On Wednesday, large temperature gaps of around 15 degrees between day and night are expected in western regions, so people should take care of their health,” a KMA official said.
 
 
Fall foliage begins slowly, expected to speed up
 
Autumn foliage colors the area near Gwongeumseong, a fortress in Seoraksan National Park, Gangwon, on Oct. 20, when the season’s first snowfall was recorded in the park’s highlands that morning. [YONHAP]

Autumn foliage colors the area near Gwongeumseong, a fortress in Seoraksan National Park, Gangwon, on Oct. 20, when the season’s first snowfall was recorded in the park’s highlands that morning. [YONHAP]

 
While winterlike temperatures have arrived early, the autumn foliage has been slow to turn color, partly due to lingering heat and the late autumn rainy spell earlier this month.
 
As of Tuesday, Mount Odae in Gangwon is the only mountain nationwide where leaves have reached their peak color, according to the KMA’s seasonal observation data. The first signs of autumn foliage have been recorded on Mount Seorak, Mount Chiak and Mount Sobaek, while Mount Bukhan in Seoul has yet to begin showing color.
 
However, the pace of change is expected to accelerate as clear days become more frequent and cold air moves in intermittently. 
 
In its midterm forecast, the KMA said “most regions will see generally clear skies, and from Oct. 27 to 29, cold air from the north will bring chilly mornings.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
tags korea weather autumn fall temperature

More in Environment

Temperatures drop sharply in Korea as cold air brings subzero conditions

AI-generated videos of fake recycling regulations go viral

Korea records first snowfall of season, temperatures to drop further Tuesday

Gochang County faces backlash over off-road vehicle event near protected area

Korea anticipates early winter chills as temperatures drop dramatically across the region

Related Stories

Korea records first snowfall of season, temperatures to drop further Tuesday

Mercury dips to 12 degrees in some areas as autumn weather arrives in earnest

Rain and strong winds to usher in lower temperatures across Korea

Majestic flight

Mount Seorak's fall foliage arrives in October for first time in 13 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)