[Hired in Korea] Taiwanese pharmaceutical worker shares how to stand out in the job market as a foreigner

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:24 Updated: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:32
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Ying Wei Wang, a Taiwanese national now working in Korea, admits that during his time studying chemical and biological engineering at Korea University, he was overly confident in his academic record and Korean fluency. However, it didn’t take long for reality to humble him — he was rejected by every company he applied to for an internship.
Rather than letting the setback discourage him, Wang took it as a chance to improve. He addressed the shortcomings that led to those rejections and eventually received multiple offers from Korean companies.
Today, he works on the quality control team at the pharmaceutical company Huons, where he tests raw materials used in medical products.
“Being fluent in Korean and having a high GPA didn’t make me any better than other international students, let alone Korean students,” Wang said. “After realizing this important fact, I tried to gain practical experience and create my own stories.”
“Looking back, I see a huge difference. Now, I even have a competitive edge over Korean employees in some respects,” he added. “I strongly believe other international students can also work to step ahead.”
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Wang to hear more about his journey, the challenges of being a foreign professional in Korea and his advice for international students hoping to work in Korea.
Q. Can you explain your role and responsibilities?
A. I’m in charge of pharmaceutical quality control, specifically in the raw material testing team. Our job is to check whether the materials used in drug production contain any harmful substances.
For example, we test for toxic components such as heavy metals or arsenic. If any of these are present, using the material for medicine could be risky. Once a material passes all the safety tests, we issue a quality certificate.
Was it challenging to take on your current role?
Yes, getting this job was very difficult. One of the biggest lessons I learned in college is that it takes a tremendous amount of effort for expats to find a job in Korea.
Honestly, I used to be overconfident in my Korean skills and academic achievements. But when I failed to land a single internship, I realized something important — if I were a recruiter, I wouldn’t have hired myself over a Korean candidate either. That made me think hard about how to prove my worth and how to make myself stand out.
So even though I couldn’t get an internship, I decided to do whatever I could. I became an undergraduate researcher in a professor’s lab. Professors usually welcome passionate students regardless of nationality, so it was a great opportunity to start somewhere.
This experience, along with various other activities and preparations, later helped me get accepted by several Korean companies.
Doing undergraduate research sounds quite unique. How did it help you?
For STEM students who can’t secure internships, becoming an undergraduate researcher is a very helpful and efficient alternative. Even as an undergrad, I was able to co-author a research paper related to my field.
Professors often choose a few hard-working students to participate in research papers. Even small publications can be very beneficial for science and engineering majors. Of course, you need to show consistent effort and dedication to earn such opportunities.
Another big advantage is building connections with professors and seonbaes (senior students), who can offer valuable advice and information. When I was in college, I noticed that many international students tend to isolate themselves. But isolation makes it difficult to access information or find career-related opportunities.
One thing that surprised me is that most professors and seonbaes are actually willing to help foreign students. They often know about job openings or companies that hire foreigners. So, I strongly recommend visiting your professors when you face challenges or need guidance. It can make a huge difference.
Going back to your experience of failing to get internships, what made the difference when you got your current job at Huons?
The biggest difference was whether I had my own stories that showcased my unique strengths.
To be honest, GPA isn’t that important as long as you meet the basic requirements. What really matters for international students is having experiences such as part-time jobs, internships, extracurricular activities or volunteering that show your willingness to adapt to society and participate in economic life. These experiences can be turned into personal stories that make a strong impression when applying for a visa, writing a self-introduction essay or going through interviews.
For example, I joined several language exchange programs with Koreans and mentioned them during interviews to show that I can integrate well.
In almost every interview I’ve had, I was asked whether I could adapt to the company’s culture. Showing that you’ve made real efforts to understand and fit into Korean society makes a big difference.
What strengths can foreigners have over Koreans in your field?
As long as they have comparable professional skills and knowledge, foreigners have a clear edge in cultural understanding and language fluency.
In most STEM fields, both Koreans and foreigners are expected to possess the necessary technical skills. That’s just the basic requirement. But on top of that, foreigners can bring an extra advantage.
For example, in the pharmaceutical industry, each country has its own pharmacopoeia that companies must follow to sell their products there. Since I speak Korean, Chinese and English fluently, I can better understand and compare those regulations.
Foreign employees can also play a key role when partner companies from abroad visit for meetings or inspections. Of course, there are professional interpreters, but they sometimes lack technical knowledge, so bilingual professionals like me can effectively bridge that gap.
In short, foreigners can serve as a bridge between their company and international partners by combining technical expertise with language and cultural fluency.
Would you say Korea is a good country to pursue a career in pharmaceuticals?
Yes, I think Korea is already a global powerhouse in this field.
It’s been only a few months since I started working, but I’ve already seen many foreign inspectors visiting our company to explore trade opportunities. Huons, along with other Korean pharmaceutical firms, is expanding rapidly through global business.
For instance, our company’s anesthetics are widely used in the United States, and exports are growing steadily. Seeing that, I’m convinced that Korean pharmaceutical companies have strong global competitiveness.
Also, the scope of Korea’s pharmaceutical industry goes beyond medicine and supplements. It includes health beverages, candies and other products that are now sold all over the world, including Taiwan and the United States.
Any final tips for international students?
Seoul is a great city, but I think international students should avoid insisting on staying only in Seoul. Especially in STEM fields, job opportunities in Seoul are very limited, and many positions are based outside the capital. Keeping an open mind about working in other regions can lead to many more opportunities.
Also, since foreign students tend to have fewer interview chances, it’s crucial to prepare well. Watch YouTube videos about interviews, simulate mock interviews by yourself and practice speaking out loud.
There’s a huge difference between those who prepare thoroughly and those who don’t. Many interview-related YouTubers also work with HR professionals, so their advice can be very practical and helpful.
