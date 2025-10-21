North Korea-China trade reaches highest level in 6 years
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 12:36
Trade between North Korea and China has surged to its highest level in six years, signaling a warming of bilateral ties following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing last month for a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's Victory Day.
Observers say North Korea is now fully entering a new era of “security from Russia, economy from China.”
Citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs, U.S.-based outlet NK News reported on Monday that the North’s trade with China last month reached its highest level in over six years in September.
NK News attributed the spike in trade to improved relations following a summit between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sept. 4.
Trade between North Korea and China reached $271.2 million, the highest since December 2019, when it totaled $279 million — just before Pyongyang closed its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.
The NK News report noted that the increase was largely driven by imports from China. North Korea imported more than $228 million worth of goods from its neighbor last month, including soybean oil, hair for wig manufacturing, wool, asphalt and sugar. Most of the items were raw materials for processing or consumer goods.
Experts believe this trend reflects Pyongyang’s recognition that it cannot overcome its prolonged economic stagnation through limited aid from Russia, which includes crude oil, food and luxury goods allegedly provided in exchange for weapon shipments for the war in Ukraine. Instead, the regime appears to be turning to China to jump-start its economy.
North Korea’s push to revitalize the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone — a pet project of Kim’s — may also be influencing this shift.
Operating the facilities along Wonsan’s famous beach requires a steady flow of tens of thousands of tourists annually, and Chinese visitors are seen as the most realistic target market due to their geographic proximity and the relative ease of travel.
“North Korea’s pivot to China for economic cooperation while relying on Russia for security support is becoming increasingly visible,” said Jung Yoo-seok, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “The North is expected to deepen collaboration with Beijing in various sectors both to circumvent sanctions and to boost development.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)