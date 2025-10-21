 North Korea-China trade reaches highest level in 6 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea-China trade reaches highest level in 6 years

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 12:36
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows China's president Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Sept. 4. [EPA/YONHAP]

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows China's president Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Sept. 4. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Trade between North Korea and China has surged to its highest level in six years, signaling a warming of bilateral ties following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing last month for a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's Victory Day.
 
Observers say North Korea is now fully entering a new era of “security from Russia, economy from China.”
 

Related Article

 
Citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs, U.S.-based outlet NK News reported on Monday that the North’s trade with China last month reached its highest level in over six years in September.
 
NK News attributed the spike in trade to improved relations following a summit between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sept. 4.
 
Trade between North Korea and China reached $271.2 million, the highest since December 2019, when it totaled $279 million — just before Pyongyang closed its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.
 
The NK News report noted that the increase was largely driven by imports from China. North Korea imported more than $228 million worth of goods from its neighbor last month, including soybean oil, hair for wig manufacturing, wool, asphalt and sugar. Most of the items were raw materials for processing or consumer goods.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, visit the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area for its opening ceremony on June 24, as reported by the Rodong Sinmun on June 26. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, visit the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area for its opening ceremony on June 24, as reported by the Rodong Sinmun on June 26. [NEWS1]

 
Experts believe this trend reflects Pyongyang’s recognition that it cannot overcome its prolonged economic stagnation through limited aid from Russia, which includes crude oil, food and luxury goods allegedly provided in exchange for weapon shipments for the war in Ukraine. Instead, the regime appears to be turning to China to jump-start its economy.
 
North Korea’s push to revitalize the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone — a pet project of Kim’s — may also be influencing this shift.
 
Operating the facilities along Wonsan’s famous beach requires a steady flow of tens of thousands of tourists annually, and Chinese visitors are seen as the most realistic target market due to their geographic proximity and the relative ease of travel.
 
“North Korea’s pivot to China for economic cooperation while relying on Russia for security support is becoming increasingly visible,” said Jung Yoo-seok, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “The North is expected to deepen collaboration with Beijing in various sectors both to circumvent sanctions and to boost development.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
tags North Korea China trade volume Covid-19

More in North Korea

North Korea-China trade reaches highest level in 6 years

North Korean Embassy in Russia holds banquet marking 77th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Not just nukes: North Korea weaponizes AI, drones in high-tech arms race

51% of South Koreans say unification with North not necessary

Trips to Panmunjom to be suspended amid speculation over possible Trump-Kim talks

Related Stories

China-North Korea trade soars but still falls short of pre-Covid levels

North may restore rail commerce with Russia to boost trade

North Korea's trade volume increased some 14 percent in 2019

Chinese national who fled quarantine has been apprehended

China's Covid test policy irks Koreans, seen as retaliation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)