 Foreign Ministry holds consular meeting on Cambodia scam crisis
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 21:06
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, right, presides over a consular meeting with officials from the Korean Embassy in Cambodia to discuss responses to online job scams in the Southeast Asian country, on Oct. 21. [FOREIGN MINISTRY]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that it held a meeting with the Korean Embassy in Cambodia to check on the situation concerning Korean nationals connected to Cambodia's online job scams.
 
The meeting, led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, comes as Seoul steps up efforts to tackle crime targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian country, amid growing concerns over cases in which many Koreans have either participated or fallen victim.
 

Kim instructed the embassy to continue consultations with Cambodian authorities on operational procedures for a bilateral joint task force that was agreed upon between the two countries last week.
 
She also stressed the need to provide swift and proactive consular assistance to protect Korean citizens in Cambodia, while pledging support to ease the embassy's workload through temporary personnel increases and an additional budget.
 
Park Il, leading the embassy in Phnom Penh as the de facto head of the mission, said he will work to establish a system to provide consistent support for Korean victims and to boost prevention and response efforts for Koreans in the country, the ministry said.
 

Yonhap
