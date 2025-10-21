110 people evacuated and 3 injured in fire at Seoul Center Building
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:07
A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at the Seoul Center Building in Jung District, central Seoul was brought under control at 10:30 a.m., according to fire authorities. Firefighters completely extinguished the flames by 11:19 a.m.
The blaze began at around 9:46 a.m., forcing more than 110 people to evacuate and leaving three with minor injuries from smoke inhalation.
A total of 125 people were in the building at the time, including 122 construction workers and three other personnel.
There were no fatalities. Three people received first aid at the scene after inhaling smoke.
Most workers managed to evacuate on their own, but around 10 became trapped on the rooftop and had to wait for rescue after the fire blocked escape routes.
Thick, black smoke spread through the area during the fire, confusing nearby pedestrians and residents.
Officials believe the fire started on the third floor, where remodeling work was underway, and are investigating the exact cause.
