49 suspects arrested after repatriation from Cambodia
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 09:48
Out of 64 suspects recently repatriated from Cambodia for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, 49 have been taken into custody in Korea, police said Tuesday.
According to the National Police Agency, pretrial detention warrants were requested for 48 of the suspects. All 48 were detained following court-issued warrants after undergoing warrant review hearings.
Including one person who was detained based on a warrant issued in advance, a total of 49 suspects have now been taken into custody.
Warrant review hearings for 10 suspects under investigation by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency's violent crimes unit were scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Uijeongbu District Court.
Police previously released four suspects without requesting warrants. One warrant request, submitted by the Seodaemun Police Precinct in Seoul, was rejected at the prosecution stage.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)