 49 suspects arrested after repatriation from Cambodia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

49 suspects arrested after repatriation from Cambodia

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 09:48
Suspects of crime related to scam and fraud in Cambodia, who were repatriated to Korea, enter the Daejeon District Court Hongseong branch in South Chungcheong for their pretrial detention warrant hearing on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

Suspects of crime related to scam and fraud in Cambodia, who were repatriated to Korea, enter the Daejeon District Court Hongseong branch in South Chungcheong for their pretrial detention warrant hearing on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Out of 64 suspects recently repatriated from Cambodia for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, 49 have been taken into custody in Korea, police said Tuesday.
 
According to the National Police Agency, pretrial detention warrants were requested for 48 of the suspects. All 48 were detained following court-issued warrants after undergoing warrant review hearings.
 

Related Article

 
Including one person who was detained based on a warrant issued in advance, a total of 49 suspects have now been taken into custody.
 
Warrant review hearings for 10 suspects under investigation by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency's violent crimes unit were scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Uijeongbu District Court.
 
Police previously released four suspects without requesting warrants. One warrant request, submitted by the Seodaemun Police Precinct in Seoul, was rejected at the prosecution stage.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cambodia arrest crime scam

More in Social Affairs

Family prepares for funeral as remains of university student arrive from Cambodia

Korean who escaped Cambodian compound accuses foreign ministry of distorting assistance claims

49 suspects arrested after repatriation from Cambodia

Korea calls in Vietnamese defense attache over alleged sexual misconduct

Remains of university student tortured, killed in Cambodia return to Korea

Related Stories

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences

Police investigate rising cases of missing individuals linked to Cambodia trips

University student tortured, killed in Cambodia allegedly recommended for 'job' by senior at school

Police probing 45 Koreans extradited from Cambodia for fraud
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)