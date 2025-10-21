Cambodian official says Korea 'like in-laws,' aids in repatriation of more than 60 nationals
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 07:00
“We regard Korea as a close partner nation ― like in-laws. We take crimes by Chinese nationals targeting Koreans seriously and are actively cracking down on criminal compounds,” a senior Cambodian official told a Korean government delegation last Wednesday.
The Cambodian official made the remarks to a joint response team dispatched by Seoul that carried out a four-day mission in Phnom Penh from Wednesday to Friday to see through the repatriation of Korean nationals detained in online scam operations, following President Lee Jae Myung’s directive to secure their return within a month.
The team met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea on the first day to request early repatriation, citing the case of a 22-year-old Korean student killed by a local criminal group in August.
A member of the Korean delegation told the JoongAng Ilbo on Monday that “We expected brief, formal meetings with senior officials like the prime minister, but each discussion lasted more than an hour with detailed explanations.”
Cambodian officials, the source said, repeatedly stressed their concern for the country’s image and commitment to addressing the issue.
'Avoided publicizing crimes involving Koreans'
According to the team, a high-ranking Cambodian official said the government views Korea as “a nation of in-laws” because of the many international marriages between the two countries.
“Even when crimes occur involving Koreans and Cambodians, we have chosen not to publicize them, out of respect for bilateral relations,” the official reportedly added.
Cambodia ranks fourth among Southeast Asian countries in the number of marriages with Korean nationals, following Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, according to data from last year on marriages between Korean men and foreign women.
The Korean official noted that the remark reflected Phnom Penh’s disappointment toward what it saw as one-sided criticism from Korean politicians and media amid the recent controversy.
Cambodian officials also reportedly addressed rising anti-Cambodian sentiment in Korea. “Crimes by Chinese nationals targeting Koreans are, from Cambodia’s perspective, crimes between foreigners,” one Korean official explained.
“[Cambodian authorities] also spent a long time questioning why [the country] was being blamed the most,” the official added, as local authorities “had taken swift action and made arrests.”
On Saturday, the final day of the mission, Cambodian authorities provided active support for the repatriation of 64 Korean nationals detained at the immigration bureau.
“About 100 uniformed officials, including senior leaders, stood in formation to oversee and facilitate the process,” a Korean team member said.
Despite these discussions, plans to establish a Korean Desk — a dedicated police liaison for Korean-related cases — did not move forward. Instead, the two governments agreed to create a Korea-Cambodia joint task force to share information and coordinate repatriations of criminal suspects.
Some observers said Phnom Penh’s response reflected not only the recent backlash in public opinion but also frustration over Seoul’s refusal to extradite Cambodian dissidents who have sought asylum in Korea.
The Korean government has maintained that, under international law, individuals who have applied for or been granted refugee status cannot be forcibly returned to their home country.
As a result, some analysts say Cambodia has been reluctant to cooperate with Korea’s requests to extradite key suspects — including a Cambodian couple in their 30s accused of leading a 12-billion-won ($8.4 million) romance scam.
Persuasion efforts lead to full repatriation
The response team also persuaded several detainees who initially refused to return home to board the flight to Seoul. Of the 64 repatriated, 59 were detained during Cambodian crackdowns, while five had voluntarily sought rescue. Some of those who requested help later resisted returning, according to officials.
“Staying would have left them vulnerable to re-involvement in scams or further confinement, so we continued one-on-one meetings with the consul until they agreed to return and face due process in Korea,” an official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
