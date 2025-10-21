Despite ban removal, women's access to abortion pills faces legal void in Korea
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:49 Updated: 21 Oct. 2025, 16:41
Six years after Korea’s Constitutional Court struck down the country’s abortion ban, women seeking to end a pregnancy still face a legal void. The government has yet to approve abortion pills, and thousands are turning to the internet, where unverified drugs circulate in an expanding underground market.
Authorities uncovered 2,641 cases of illegal online sales of abortion medication since 2021, when the abortion ban lost effect, according to new data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety submitted to Rep. Nam In-soon of the Democratic Party on Tuesday.
The number of detected cases rose from 414 in 2021 to 643 in 2022 and 491 in 2023, peaking at 741 last year. As of September, there have already been 352 cases this year.
Although criminal penalties for abortion were removed after the 2019 court ruling, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has not approved any medication for pregnancy termination. That means women still cannot obtain a legal prescription, forcing many to buy pills of unknown origin through social media, e-commerce sites and secondhand markets.
The World Health Organization lists abortion medication as an essential drug, and more than 100 countries have approved its use.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has maintained that it cannot authorize such medication until the law is revised. But according to Rep. Nam, the ministry received several legal opinions concluding that abortion pill approval is possible even without legislative changes.
“Despite receiving multiple legal opinions saying the ministry could authorize abortion medication without waiting for legal amendments, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has neglected the issue, leaving women’s health unprotected,” Nam said.
“Drugs traded online often have unclear origins, and their authenticity cannot be verified, posing serious health risks. The government must expedite approval to safeguard women’s right to health," she added.
Critics say the continuing legal vacuum underscores the need for swift legislative reform. A recent policy report by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korean Society of Maternal and Child Health notes that most developed countries treat abortion as a public health service that protects women’s autonomy and health, not as a criminal issue.
France allows abortion up until 14 weeks of pregnancy, with costs covered by national insurance. Germany technically bans abortion but exempts cases within 12 weeks if a woman receives certified counseling and observes a three-day waiting period.
The report urges Korea to find a balance between protecting fetal life and respecting women’s autonomy. It calls for scientific standards on gestational limits, a safe system for drug administration and structured counseling services.
