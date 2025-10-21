'Eat sh*t. Cambodia is the best country in Asia': Big Bang's Seungri appears in video at closed nightclub allegedly connected to criminal outfit
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:13
A nightclub in Cambodia previously visited by former Big Bang member Seungri has closed down, according to local media.
CBS Nocut News reported Tuesday that Prince Brewing, the club Seungri once visited, has gone out of business and is preparing to reopen under a new owner.
A video showing Seungri on stage at the club recently resurfaced on online forums. In the clip, he says, “When I said I was going to Cambodia, people asked me if it was dangerous,” before shouting, “Eat sh*t. Cambodia is the best country in Asia.”
Behind Seungri in the video is a backdrop featuring the name “Prince Brewing.” The logo design closely resembles that of Prince Holdings, which was recently identified in international media as being linked to the so-called “Prince Compound,” a notorious criminal complex in Cambodia. This has led to online speculation about whether Seungri may have ties to the criminal ring.
No connection has been confirmed between Seungri, Prince Brewing and Prince Holdings. While Prince Brewing has been associated with Prince Holdings, local sources say it often operates simply as a brewery and pub brand.
Prince Group is chaired by Chinese-born Chen Zhi and operates in Cambodia across sectors including real estate, finance, tourism, logistics and food and beverage. On Oct. 14, the U.S. and British governments imposed sanctions on the group and its chairman, accusing them of running illegal scam centers based in Cambodia and other regions. The operations allegedly defrauded victims globally and tortured and trafficked laborers.
