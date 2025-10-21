Fire breaks out at building near Seoul Plaza, no casualties reported
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 10:51
A fire broke out at a building near the Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at 9:46 a.m. at the Seoul Center Building, located near Seoul Plaza in front of the Seoul City Hall building, according to authorities.
The building was undergoing construction work and around 10 workers evacuated to the roof, according to reports.
"No casualties have been reported yet," fire officials told Yonhap News.
