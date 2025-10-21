Four Korean bodies found in Phnom Penh crematorium, all died of natural causes
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 20:14
Four additional bodies of Korean men were found at the same Buddhist crematorium in Phnom Penh’s Tuek Thla, where the remains of a murdered Korean university student were cremated, Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said the four men — one in his 50s and three in their early and mid 60s — died of natural causes. Officials said they found no evidence linking any of them to criminal activity.
The crematorium, located in Phnom Penh, is one of the few facilities near the capital equipped for cremation. It is commonly used for foreign nationals who die in Cambodia, while most Cambodians conduct cremations at home through private services.
The body of a fifth Korean man, who was found dead a day earlier in a hotel room in Sihanoukville, is not among the four housed at the crematorium.
The Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh is contacting the families of the deceased and offering consular assistance, the ministry said.
The crematorium recently drew attention after it handled the body of a 22-year-old Korean university student, surnamed Park, who was killed in Cambodia in August. Park’s body had been kept at the crematorium’s morgue for more than two months before being cremated on Monday.
Park had traveled to Cambodia on July 17, telling his family he was attending an expo. He was later kidnapped and tortured at a so-called scam compound known as “Wenzhi.” Authorities found his body in a car near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province in August.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
