 Hangul graffiti discovered inside Sagradia Familia prompts criticism online
Korea JoongAng Daily

Hangul graffiti discovered inside Sagradia Familia prompts criticism online

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:12
A pillar inside the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain features graffiti written in Hangul. [SCREEN CAPTURE, EPA/YONHAP]

Graffiti written in Korean was recently discovered inside the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, one of Spain’s most iconic landmarks and the unfinished masterpiece of architect Antoni Gaudí, prompting criticism online.
 
A photo showing the Korean slang “bwerk” in hangul scrawled on one of the basilica's interior pillars has been widely shared in online communities and social media platforms, with users expressing anger and disappointment.
 

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University and a vocal advocate for Korean cultural awareness, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that the graffiti was spotted in a prominent viewing area and stood out due to its large size compared to other markings in foreign languages.
 
“Bwerk” is a Korean internet slang term derived from a lyric in singer Moon Hee-jun’s 2002 song “I” from his album “Messiah," in which the English word “break” is phonetically rendered in Korean. The term is often used online to express annoyance or irritation and is typically associated with trolling.
 
Visitors who witnessed the vandalism criticized the behavior, saying it tarnished Korea's image abroad.
 
Graffiti written in Hangul appears on a path in Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, a tourist attraction in Kyoto, Japan. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Graffiti written in Hangul appears on a path in Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, a tourist attraction in Kyoto, Japan. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
This is not the first time Korean graffiti has been spotted at major global tourist attractions. Similar incidents have occurred at the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, Japan, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona, United States, drawing similar backlash.
 
“Graffiti in hangul should never be left at world-famous landmarks,” Seo said. “With Korea’s national image improving significantly thanks to the global spread of K-content, such behavior only undermines that progress.”
 
“Korean tourists must uphold a more mature sense of civic responsibility and adhere to basic global etiquette when traveling overseas,” Seo continued.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
