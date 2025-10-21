Korea calls in Vietnamese defense attache over alleged sexual misconduct

The Ministry of National Defense has summoned a Vietnamese defense attache stationed in Korea over alleged sexual misconduct by Vietnam's deputy defense minister during his visit to Seoul last month, military officials said Monday.According to the officials, Senior Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien inappropriately touched a Korean public servant during a banquet with high-ranking military officials on Sept. 11.The Vietnamese vice defense minister was visiting Seoul on the occasion of the Seoul Defense Dialogue from Sept. 8 to 10.Given the gravity of the case, the ministry summoned the Vietnamese defense attache eight days later to lodge a protest over the deputy minister's behavior.The ministry also called for measures to prevent a recurrence, while the Vietnamese side reportedly expressed its commitment to ensuring a similar incident does not happen again."The ministry has taken appropriate measures in accordance with established principles regarding the case," a ministry official said, adding he could not disclose details out of respect for the victim's wishes.Yonhap