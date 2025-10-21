Korean man found dead in Cambodia: foreign ministry
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 07:47
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A Korean man in his 50s was found dead in a hotel room in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
His body was found around 8 p.m. Monday, and local police informed the Korean Embassy through the Korean community leader, the ministry said in a notice to the press.
The Korean community leader was asked to check the site and found the man's passport, a note presumed to have been written by him and a cellphone.
"We sent a consular official to the scene as soon as we were notified of the death," the Korean embassy to Cambodia said. "We will provide all necessary measures such as informing the family and providing expenses for the funeral, as well as asking for a prompt investigation from local authorities."
The discovery follows a string of abuse cases involving Koreans lured to work for online scam rings in Cambodia.
Sihanoukville has been seeing the largest number of police reports of crime, especially abduction, of Korean nationals within Cambodia. The region is now under a Level 3 travel warning by Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
