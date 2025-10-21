Korean man found dead in Cambodia: foreign ministry

Cremated remains of Korean killed in Cambodia to arrive in Korea on Tuesday

Rat sightings in Seoul on the rise

'Koreans know what it means to be a refugee,' says UNHCR chief in Seoul

Cambodian official says Korea 'like in-laws,' aids in repatriation of more than 60 nationals

Related Stories

Tortured student's death shared on Telegram months ago; channel operator says police acted 'too slowly'

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Gov't to bring more than 60 Korean nationals back from Cambodia, many with arrest warrants

University student tortured, killed in Cambodia allegedly recommended for 'job' by senior at school