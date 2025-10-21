 Korea's largest export fair begins ahead of APEC Economic Meeting
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:42
A multimedia art show is on display on Oct. 18 to celebrate the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. [YONHAP]

Korea's largest export promotion fair kicked off Tuesday for a three-week run to bring global attention to Korean companies ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place here later this month, the industry ministry said.
 
The 2025 Boom-up Korea Week is set to run through Nov. 7, bringing some 1,700 global companies from 70 countries to discuss business opportunities with around 4,000 Korean firms, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

The ministry said it expects more than 10,000 export consultations to take place during this year's event, leading to export deals and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth a combined $350 million.
 
The fair will also feature 28 affiliated exhibitions aimed at showcasing technologies of various industries, including electronics, semiconductor, future mobility, shipbuilding and biohealth.
 
"By combining the passion of our entrepreneurs with strong government support, we aim to showcase the brand power of Korean companies to the world and help them use this event as a stepping stone for a global leap beyond APEC," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said in a press release.
 
The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, alongside a number of business events that will bring together the leaders of APEC member economies and global companies.

Yonhap
