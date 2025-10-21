Lee urges police to stand 'on the side of the people' at 80th anniversary event,
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:25
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged the Korean police force to fully transform into a true “democratic police” that stands solely on the side of the people.
Lee said the police are the “very foundation of a democratic” Korea, referring to them as “uniformed citizens” when speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's National Police Agency, held at the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
Lee highlighted historic figures as examples, mentioning the late Moon Hyung-soon, a police inspector who resisted military orders and protected civilians during the Jeju April 3 Uprising, as well as the late Lee Joon-gyu and Ahn Byung-ha, senior police officials who sided with Gwangju citizens against the dictatorship during the May 18 Democratization Movement.
“The noble spirit and conduct of those who proved with their actions that the police are for the people, not a tool of power, embodies the true mission of the force,” he said.
“Whenever the police abandoned their mission and sided with power, our democracy and constitutional order were trampled, and the people’s sovereignty was violated,” said Lee, also strongly criticized the police’s past complicity in state violence.
Lee referenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year, saying, “Even on that night of insurrection, a small number of police commanders aligned themselves with the highest authority and took part in what was essentially a praetorian coup.”
To restore trust and neutrality, Lee pledged to push ahead with reform.
“The people’s government will erase this disgraceful legacy and firmly establish a democratic police force that protects the Constitution and the people,” Lee said, adding that efforts will include abolishing the controversial Police Bureau and strengthening the authority and role of the National Police Commission.
“I understand that this critical task cannot be achieved through one-sided sacrifice alone,” said Lee, acknowledging the burden placed on police personnel. “The principle that special sacrifice deserves special rewards applies equally to police families.”
The president promised to lead efforts to improve compensation and working conditions for officers.
“There is no stronger police force than one loved by the people, and no greater honor than being supported by the people,” Lee said. “I ask each and every one of you to embrace your mission with the mindset that you are the state and the government, and to safeguard the safety and happiness of our citizens.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting later this month, Lee said “I trust that our police will display the dignity and stature of the Republic of Korea through thorough and seamless preparation. The police are the cornerstone of this nation.”
