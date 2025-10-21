Military truck strikes, kills high school student on scooter
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 18:08
An 18-year-old girl riding an electric scooter died after a collision with a military truck in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday at an intersection in Geodu-ri, Chuncheon, according to the Army and police. A 9.5-ton military truck driven by a civilian employee in his 30s struck the scooter as the girl, was passing through the intersection.
The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The Army said the civilian was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident and that the girl had been on her way to school after receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
“The military vehicle collided with a civilian riding an electric scooter at the intersection,” the Army said. “The injured person was transferred to a civilian hospital but later died.”
Police plan to hand the case over to the military police.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)