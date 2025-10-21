 Minister vows to inspect 'maid cafes' after parliamentary grilling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Minister vows to inspect 'maid cafes' after parliamentary grilling

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 20:21
Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung answers questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary audit by the Health and Welfare Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 21. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung answers questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary audit by the Health and Welfare Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 21. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

 
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will inspect so-called maid cafes following growing concerns that they expose minors to sexually suggestive content.
 
Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung made the announcement on Tuesday during a National Assembly audit by the Health and Welfare Committee.
 

Related Article

 
Maid cafes, which originated in Japan, are themed establishments where staff dress in maid costumes and refer to customers as "master" while serving food and drinks.
 
During the hearing, Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the Democratic Party asked Oh whether she was aware of the cafes. “I’ve heard they have recently become popular,” Oh replied.
 
Kim said maid cafes are gaining popularity in Korea, particularly among teens and young adults. 
 
“At some cafes, customers can pay extra to watch maids sing or dance on stage to heighten the atmosphere," Kim said. "The menu includes alcoholic beverages like cocktails and champagne.” 
 
Kim also noted that some cafes charge for “sadistic” services such as “cheek slapping” or the “love whip,” with prices listed on the menu.
 
“Our staff visited a few locations and confirmed that maids make rounds at tables, encouraging conversation with customers or sitting next to them,” Kim said.
 
Kim stressed that the cafes are registered as general restaurants, not adult entertainment businesses, making them accessible to minors.
 
“There are 19 such cafes operating in the Hongdae area [in western Seoul] alone, with 14 offering live performances," Kim said. "Some are located within 200 meters [656 feet] of elementary or middle schools. Because they’re categorized as regular eateries, they operate without restrictions on youth entry or any education-related review.”
 
In response, Oh said her ministry would take action. 
 
“We believe this is something the ministry should thoroughly examine,” Oh said. “We will conduct further on-site inspections in cooperation with local governments.” 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags maid cafe inspection Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

More in Social Affairs

Video purportedly shows distressed Korean seeking help in Cambodia

Flights, military drills, working hours to be adjusted for college entrance exam

KT to waive cancellation fees for customers hit by hacking incident

Service recovery nears 60% following state data center fire

Minister vows to inspect 'maid cafes' after parliamentary grilling

Related Stories

Around 20% of Korea's malatang franchise restaurants accused of food safety violations

Antidrug agency used 'adjustment plan' to raise senior officials' salaries by 30%, audit finds

Food safety authorities antsy over use of ants as garnish at restaurant

Safety, not speed

Ministry tightens control on stem, seed-extracted CBD products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)