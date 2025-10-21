Minister vows to inspect 'maid cafes' after parliamentary grilling
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 20:21
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will inspect so-called maid cafes following growing concerns that they expose minors to sexually suggestive content.
Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung made the announcement on Tuesday during a National Assembly audit by the Health and Welfare Committee.
Maid cafes, which originated in Japan, are themed establishments where staff dress in maid costumes and refer to customers as "master" while serving food and drinks.
During the hearing, Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the Democratic Party asked Oh whether she was aware of the cafes. “I’ve heard they have recently become popular,” Oh replied.
Kim said maid cafes are gaining popularity in Korea, particularly among teens and young adults.
“At some cafes, customers can pay extra to watch maids sing or dance on stage to heighten the atmosphere," Kim said. "The menu includes alcoholic beverages like cocktails and champagne.”
Kim also noted that some cafes charge for “sadistic” services such as “cheek slapping” or the “love whip,” with prices listed on the menu.
“Our staff visited a few locations and confirmed that maids make rounds at tables, encouraging conversation with customers or sitting next to them,” Kim said.
Kim stressed that the cafes are registered as general restaurants, not adult entertainment businesses, making them accessible to minors.
“There are 19 such cafes operating in the Hongdae area [in western Seoul] alone, with 14 offering live performances," Kim said. "Some are located within 200 meters [656 feet] of elementary or middle schools. Because they’re categorized as regular eateries, they operate without restrictions on youth entry or any education-related review.”
In response, Oh said her ministry would take action.
“We believe this is something the ministry should thoroughly examine,” Oh said. “We will conduct further on-site inspections in cooperation with local governments.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
