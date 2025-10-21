More women than men donate organs in living donor transplants
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 12:41
A total of 13,552 living donors gave organs between 2020 and August 2025, based on data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Kim Sun-min, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, revealed Monday.
Of those donors, 6,965, making up 51.4 percent, were women and 6,587, making up 48.6 percent, were men — a difference of 378 in favor of women.
The gender disparity was more pronounced among donors aged 35 to 64, a group with a higher proportion of married individuals. In this age range, 65.6 percent of donors were women, while 34.4 percent were men.
In contrast, among the 13,552 living organ recipients over the same period, 8,474, making up 62.5 percent, were men and 5,078, making up 37.5 percent, were women. Even in the 35 to 64 age group — where women donors were predominant — male recipients far outnumbered female ones.
Deceased donor transplants showed the opposite trend. Of the 2,447 brain-dead donors over the same period, 1,617, making up 66.1 percent, were men and 830, making up 33.9 percent, were women, likely due to a higher incidence of brain death among men from trauma, such as traffic or industrial accidents. Male recipients also accounted for 65 percent of transplants from deceased donors.
Living organ donation involves healthy adults aged 19 or older donating a portion of their liver, one kidney, part of the pancreas, islets, a lung or a section of the small intestine. Donors can be spouses, direct blood relatives, siblings or relatives within the fourth degree, as well as unrelated individuals. All candidates must be approved by the Korean Network for Organ Sharing (Konos).
“This reflects a complex mix of social and cultural factors, economic status and traditional gender roles,” said Rep. Kim, commenting on the gender imbalance in living donations. “In-depth research is needed to identify the specific causes behind this gender gap.”
“In a culture that considers organ donation within families a moral duty, women are often under greater social pressure to step up,” said Heo Min-sook, a legislative researcher at the National Assembly Research Service.
Medical experts note that men have higher rates of drinking, smoking and chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which may disqualify them as donors. In households where men are primary breadwinners, concerns over lost income during recovery may also lead women to take on the role of donor.
“We are supposed to screen for any coercion during donor selection, but it’s not easy to detect,” said a nurse coordinator at a university hospital transplant center in the Seoul metropolitan area.
“My husband and other family members were in poor health,” said one 40-something housewife, who donated part of her liver to her father-in-law a few years ago. “When they said he wouldn’t live another month without a transplant, everyone just stared at me. I didn’t really want to, but I felt I had no choice.”
“The Health Ministry must establish systemic safeguards to detect and prevent undue pressure in the organ donation process,” said Rep. Kim.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
