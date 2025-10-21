 Passports, travel docs required for foreign nationals staying near APEC
Passports, travel docs required for foreign nationals staying near APEC

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 17:28
The Justice Ministry at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi [YONHAP]

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, foreign nationals on short-term visas will be required to show their passports or an official travel document to their accommodation providers in Busan, Daegu, Ulsan and the Gyeongsang area. The relevant visas are B-1, B-2, C-1, C-3 and C-4.
 
The measure is part of a temporary lodging registration policy targeting foreign visitors set to take effect next week ahead of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting slated for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, the Ministry of Justice said Tuesday.
 

The move comes as Korea’s terrorism threat alert level will be raised from the level 1 attention grade to level 2 caution starting midnight on Friday.
 
After confirming their guests' information, the lodging business must then submit their nationality, date of birth and passport numbers to the justice minister by noon on Friday or within 12 hours after the guest’s check-in time.
 
“We realize that the policy will cause inconvenience for lodging businesses and foreigners visiting Korea during that time, but we ask for cooperation as it ensures everyone’s safety during APEC,” Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said in a press release.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags apec foreigner passport ministry of justice

