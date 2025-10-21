Body of Korean killed in Cambodia returns home as concern grows over kidnappings, confinements

Search continues for truck driver missing after vehicle falls into quarry pit in Boryeong

Despite ban removal, women's access to abortion pills faces legal void in Korea

Police arrest man for over alleged attempt to kill sleeping wife

Related Stories

Ex-pro baseball player arrested on domestic violence charges just one month after prison release

Prosecutors appeal 'light' sentence for man who assaulted pregnant wife

Man arrested for allegedly killing common-law partner on golf course in South Gyeongsang

Man sentenced to prison for assaulting mistress in Cheongju

Man arrested for allegedly threatening daughter with weapon over use of consumption coupon