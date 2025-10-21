Prosecutors mull appeal of acquittal for Kakao, founder in SM case
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 18:54
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Prosecutors said Tuesday they find it difficult to accept the court’s acquittal of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su in an SM Entertainment stock manipulation case and are reviewing whether to file an appeal.
The statement comes after Kakao received a full acquittal earlier the same day in the first trial of an SM Entertainment stock manipulation case — with founder Kim and all company executives found not guilty.
Prosecutors had sought 15 years in prison and a 500 million won ($350,400) fine for Kim, along with a 500 million won fine for Kakao.
