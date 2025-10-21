 Prosecutors mull appeal of acquittal for Kakao, founder in SM case
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 18:54
Kim Beom-su, head of Kakao’s Future Initiative Center, is released on bail from the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul, on Oct. 31, 2024, after being detained over SM Entertainment stock manipulation allegations. [NEWS1]

Prosecutors said Tuesday they find it difficult to accept the court’s acquittal of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su in an SM Entertainment stock manipulation case and are reviewing whether to file an appeal.
 
The statement comes after Kakao received a full acquittal earlier the same day in the first trial of an SM Entertainment stock manipulation case — with founder Kim and all company executives found not guilty.
 

Prosecutors had sought 15 years in prison and a 500 million won ($350,400) fine for Kim, along with a 500 million won fine for Kakao.

