Search continues for truck driver missing after vehicle falls into quarry pit in Boryeong

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 15:48
Police and firefighters search for a driver who went missing after a 15-ton dump truck fell into a pit at a quarry in Seongju-myeon, Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 20. [CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS]

Rescue authorities in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, continued on Tuesday to search for a dump truck driver who went missing after the vehicle plunged into a water-filled pit at a quarry the previous day.
 
Authorities deployed 94 personnel from the fire service, police, the city government and the Korea Water Resources Corporation at 7 a.m. Tuesday to search for the driver, who is in their 60s. They are using 27 pieces of equipment, including drones and boats. 
 

The accident was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday at a quarry in Gaehwa-ri, Seongju-myeon, after a 25-ton dump truck plunged into a pond about 8 meters (26 feet) deep. Rescue teams searched until 7 p.m. Monday but could not find the driver.
 
The driver was reportedly hauling soil to fill the pond as part of ongoing work when the truck went in.
 
Crews are using excavators to remove soil around the accident site and drain the water while divers conduct a detailed search inside and around the truck.
 
“Divers have reached the truck, but visibility is extremely poor due to the muddy water,” said an official from South Chungcheong's fire and rescue service headquarters.
 
The official added that authorities are continuing the search using all available methods.


BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
