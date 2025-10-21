 Service recovery nears 60% following state data center fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Service recovery nears 60% following state data center fire

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 20:33
Police officers inspect lithium-ion batteries used for uninterruptible power supply systems at the site of a fire at the National Information Resources Service in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on Sept. 29. The blaze, which broke out on Sept. 26, crippled a wide range of government digital services. [YONHAP]

Police officers inspect lithium-ion batteries used for uninterruptible power supply systems at the site of a fire at the National Information Resources Service in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on Sept. 29. The blaze, which broke out on Sept. 26, crippled a wide range of government digital services. [YONHAP]

 
Nearly 60 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Tuesday.
 
As of 6 p.m., 424 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 59.8 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

Related Article

 
Currently, 32 out of 40 "Grade 1" services ― those considered essential based on their impact and number of users ― have been restored, the headquarters said.
 
The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day.

Yonhap
tags data center fire

More in Social Affairs

Video purportedly shows distressed Korean seeking help in Cambodia

Flights, military drills, working hours to be adjusted for college entrance exam

KT to waive cancellation fees for customers hit by hacking incident

Service recovery nears 60% following state data center fire

Minister vows to inspect 'maid cafes' after parliamentary grilling

Related Stories

NIRS fire destroys government's cloud storage system, no backups available

17.3% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

Lee orders inspections of all gov't network systems after data center fire

Datacenter fire impacts daily services all over Korea

Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)