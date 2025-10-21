Service recovery nears 60% following state data center fire

Nearly 60 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Tuesday.As of 6 p.m., 424 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 59.8 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.Currently, 32 out of 40 "Grade 1" services ― those considered essential based on their impact and number of users ― have been restored, the headquarters said.The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day.Yonhap