Sophisticated structure behind Korean-led romance scam operation in Cambodia: Authorities
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:36
A Korean-led criminal group based in Cambodia ran a sophisticated 12 billion won ($8.4 million) romance scam operation with a corporate-style structure that divided work into management, call center and money laundering functions, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Precinct on Monday.
The group, led by a Korean couple, operated multiple offices across Phnom Penh, according to police. The headquarters in the city center handled recruitment and planning, while a residential complex south of the capital city hosted a call center. The western Taiza Complex served as a hub for laundering illicit funds.
Police said the organization ran like a "factory,” with dozens of members divided into eight specialized teams.
The management team handled overall planning and staff training, while the personnel team recruited and managed workers. A special team produced fake investment lecture videos to trick victims into transferring money, and a “firepower” team manipulated YouTube comments and view counts to make the content appear legitimate.
The organization had one group consisting mostly of women, known as the "TM team," who used deepfake video calls to communicate with victims. The “keyboard” chat team pretended to be romantic partners, maintaining long-term relationships online. A “bankbook” team collected accounts for laundering, while the money laundering team converted criminal proceeds through borrowed-name accounts and cryptocurrency.
The syndicate operated multiple branches in addition to its main base. The laundering unit was based in Taiza, the call center in the housing community, and the recruitment team in central Phnom Penh.
Police believe a Chinese investor financed the operation, covering rental costs and collecting profits as a form of investment returns. Korean organized crime groups helped launder the funds in exchange for commissions, police said.
The group also trained its members on how to respond if arrested. “Members were told to use fake names and to say they were victims of coercion or employment fraud if caught, ” an Ulsan police official said.
Since March last year, the scammers targeted Korean victims through chat apps, developing relationships before suggesting they “study investment” together. They lured victims to YouTube channels and fraudulent investment apps. Around 100 people, including housewives and people with disabilities, lost between several million and 800 million won each.
Police have charged 83 people, including the ringleaders, with fraud. So far, 56 have been arrested and 36 detained, while 27 remain on the run. Fourteen suspects have been placed on Interpol’s red notice list.
The Korean husband-and-wife team are currently being held in a Cambodian detention facility, but their extradition to Korea has been delayed for nine months.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM YOUN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
