 Sophisticated structure behind Korean-led romance scam operation in Cambodia: Authorities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sophisticated structure behind Korean-led romance scam operation in Cambodia: Authorities

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 11:36
Clothes and other personal belongings are seen inside Taiza Complex, a criminal enclave near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 16. [YONHAP]

Clothes and other personal belongings are seen inside Taiza Complex, a criminal enclave near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 16. [YONHAP]

 
A Korean-led criminal group based in Cambodia ran a sophisticated 12 billion won ($8.4 million) romance scam operation with a corporate-style structure that divided work into management, call center and money laundering functions, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Precinct on Monday.
 
The group, led by a Korean couple, operated multiple offices across Phnom Penh, according to police. The headquarters in the city center handled recruitment and planning, while a residential complex south of the capital city hosted a call center. The western Taiza Complex served as a hub for laundering illicit funds.
 

Related Article

 
Police said the organization ran like a "factory,” with dozens of members divided into eight specialized teams. 
 
The management team handled overall planning and staff training, while the personnel team recruited and managed workers. A special team produced fake investment lecture videos to trick victims into transferring money, and a “firepower” team manipulated YouTube comments and view counts to make the content appear legitimate.
 
The organization had one group consisting mostly of women, known as the "TM team," who used deepfake video calls to communicate with victims. The “keyboard” chat team pretended to be romantic partners, maintaining long-term relationships online. A “bankbook” team collected accounts for laundering, while the money laundering team converted criminal proceeds through borrowed-name accounts and cryptocurrency.
 
Chinese writing is seen on a whiteboard inside an office at the Taiza Complex, a criminal enclave near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 16. [YONHAP]

Chinese writing is seen on a whiteboard inside an office at the Taiza Complex, a criminal enclave near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 16. [YONHAP]

 
The syndicate operated multiple branches in addition to its main base. The laundering unit was based in Taiza, the call center in the housing community, and the recruitment team in central Phnom Penh. 
 
Police believe a Chinese investor financed the operation, covering rental costs and collecting profits as a form of investment returns. Korean organized crime groups helped launder the funds in exchange for commissions, police said.
 
The group also trained its members on how to respond if arrested. “Members were told to use fake names and to say they were victims of coercion or employment fraud if caught, ” an Ulsan police official said.
 
Since March last year, the scammers targeted Korean victims through chat apps, developing relationships before suggesting they “study investment” together. They lured victims to YouTube channels and fraudulent investment apps. Around 100 people, including housewives and people with disabilities, lost between several million and 800 million won each.
 
Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia following a crackdown on criminal compounds are repatriated through Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia following a crackdown on criminal compounds are repatriated through Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police have charged 83 people, including the ringleaders, with fraud. So far, 56 have been arrested and 36 detained, while 27 remain on the run. Fourteen suspects have been placed on Interpol’s red notice list.
 
The Korean husband-and-wife team are currently being held in a Cambodian detention facility, but their extradition to Korea has been delayed for nine months.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM YOUN-HO [[email protected]]
tags cambodia korean scam

More in Social Affairs

More women than men donate organs in living donor transplants

Study reveals stark gender disparities in Korea's National Pension contributions and benefits

Kakao founder cleared of market violation charges

Korea's largest export fair begins ahead of APEC Economic Meeting

Sophisticated structure behind Korean-led romance scam operation in Cambodia: Authorities

Related Stories

Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

'61 days in hell': Korean man recounts being trafficked in Cambodia

False job ads from Southeast Asia continue to surface amid crimes against Korean nationals in Cambodia

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)