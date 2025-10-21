 USTR criticizes China's sanctions on Hanwha Ocean affiliates as form of 'economic coercion'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

USTR criticizes China's sanctions on Hanwha Ocean affiliates as form of 'economic coercion'

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 17:11
A view of the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 26. [KIM HYUN-DONG]

A view of the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 26. [KIM HYUN-DONG]

 
A senior official from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) sharply rebuked China on Monday, criticizing recent sanctions imposed on affiliates of Korea's Hanwha Ocean as a form of economic coercion.
 
“China’s recent retaliatory actions against private companies across the globe are part of a broader pattern of economic coercion to influence American politics and control global supply chains by discouraging foreign companies from investing in America’s shipbuilding and other critical industries,” Jamieson Greer, USTR’s trade representative, said in a statement.
 

Related Article

 
“Attempts at intimidation will not stop the United States from rebuilding its shipbuilding base and responding appropriately to China’s targeting of critical industrial sectors for dominance,” Greer said.
 
Greer emphasized that the U.S. government remains committed to protecting domestic companies, securing resilient supply chains and encouraging allied investment in America's industries.
 
His comments come after China’s Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions targeting five U.S.-based subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean on Oct. 14 — amid escalating maritime trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, including reciprocal port fees.
 
The sanctioned entities include the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, which President Lee Jae Myung visited in August, along with Hanwha Shipping, Hanwha Ocean USA International, Hanwha Shipping Holdings and HS USA Holdings.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Jamieson Greer Hanwha Korea

More in Social Affairs

Fired up by the cold

Golden years, golden opportunity

LG U+ CEO agrees to report hacking incident to authorities after originally claiming 'no evidence'

Military truck strikes, kills high school student on scooter

Kakao, its founder and other executives acquitted in SM takeover case

Related Stories

Senate approves Trump's pick for USTR

USTR Greer to visit Korea for trade talks next week

Korea to host APEC trade ministers’ meeting on Jeju

Trade minister meets USTR Greer for final agenda coordination ahead of Lee-Trump summit

Korea's trade minister meets USTR to narrow differences over Korea's investment package
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)