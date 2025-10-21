USTR criticizes China's sanctions on Hanwha Ocean affiliates as form of 'economic coercion'
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 17:11
A senior official from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) sharply rebuked China on Monday, criticizing recent sanctions imposed on affiliates of Korea's Hanwha Ocean as a form of economic coercion.
“China’s recent retaliatory actions against private companies across the globe are part of a broader pattern of economic coercion to influence American politics and control global supply chains by discouraging foreign companies from investing in America’s shipbuilding and other critical industries,” Jamieson Greer, USTR’s trade representative, said in a statement.
“Attempts at intimidation will not stop the United States from rebuilding its shipbuilding base and responding appropriately to China’s targeting of critical industrial sectors for dominance,” Greer said.
Greer emphasized that the U.S. government remains committed to protecting domestic companies, securing resilient supply chains and encouraging allied investment in America's industries.
His comments come after China’s Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions targeting five U.S.-based subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean on Oct. 14 — amid escalating maritime trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, including reciprocal port fees.
The sanctioned entities include the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, which President Lee Jae Myung visited in August, along with Hanwha Shipping, Hanwha Ocean USA International, Hanwha Shipping Holdings and HS USA Holdings.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
