Video purportedly shows distressed Korean seeking help in Cambodia
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 21:14
On the day Korea repatriated the remains of a university student allegedly killed after being tortured in a Cambodian scam compound, a video surfaced showing another Korean man in the country appearing distressed and calling for help.
The video, posted on a Telegram channel that tracks criminal activity in Southeast Asia on Tuesday, shows a man standing on a street in central Sihanoukville saying in English, "I'm Korean" and pleading for someone to call the Korean Embassy.
The man also revealed his name and said he was 42 years old, while also asking, "Where is my father?"
When the person recording offers to call the police, the man tells them instead to call the embassy.
The uploader initially suggested the man was incoherent and possibly under the influence of drugs. But about an hour later, they amended the post, writing that the man appeared to be making an urgent plea for rescue and called on the Korean Embassy to respond. The timing of the footage remains unclear.
Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the man’s father is in Cambodia searching for him. A ministry official said the family has not yet requested formal consular assistance but added, "We are prepared to intervene immediately if asked."
The Korean Embassy in Cambodia has dispatched staff to verify the video and check on the man’s safety.
The case adds to growing concerns over the safety of Korean nationals in Cambodia, particularly in Sihanoukville, which has become notorious for online scam compounds that detain foreign workers under false pretenses.
Korea’s government has faced criticism over its after-hours consular services in the region. Officials said they are now reviewing procedures to ensure that emergency assistance is available even outside normal operating hours.
Earlier this year, another Korean national who had escaped captivity in Cambodia reportedly struggled to receive timely help after seeking refuge at the embassy during off-hours.
