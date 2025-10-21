Woman indicted for abusing, murdering teenage daughter
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 19:26
A woman in her 40s who works as a singer and announcer in South Gyeongsang was indicted for murdering her teenage daughter after beating her and leaving her in a car for more than two days, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said the woman fatally beat her 18-year-old daughter at a residence in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang, on Sept. 22. The woman took her daughter, a college student on a leave of absence, to a broadcasting equipment rental job, where she assaulted her and poured boiling water over her head, prosecutors said.
The attack caused severe scalp injuries and burns. Despite the daughter’s complaints of pain, the woman left her inside a vehicle for over two days, which led to her death, according to the prosecution.
The case came to light when the woman brought her daughter to the emergency room of a hospital in Namhae County. Medical staff, suspecting foul play based on the condition of the victim’s body, alerted police.
Prosecutors said the woman had been active in the local entertainment scene in South Gyeongsang, performing as a singer, appearing on broadcasts and running a YouTube channel.
“We will do our utmost to ensure that the defendant is held accountable in accordance with the law,” an official from the prosecution said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)