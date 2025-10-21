YouTuber sued for defamation by former guest after reading negative comments, allegations on their channel
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 19:25
MMMN, a popular YouTuber with 1.87 million subscribers, has been sued for defamation by a former guest who appeared on their channel, according to police Tuesday.
The Seocho Police Precinct in southern Seoul said it received the complaint earlier this month from an individual in their 20s, who is accusing the YouTuber, whose real name is Kim Min-woo, aged 30, of defamation and insult.
The complainant appeared on Kim’s channel in February but later stepped down after allegations emerged on online communities accusing the guest of “stealing classmates’ laptops in high school.”
The complainant reportedly asked Kim not to mention the allegation on air, but Kim brought it up during a livestream, claimed it was true, and read malicious comments directed at the guest.
The individual said they suffered psychological distress, were later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and attempted to take their own life, according to the complaint.
Kim runs a YouTube channel offering college entrance exam tips, based on his experience of being accepted to Korea University’s public administration department after five attempts. He has also appeared on MBC’s educational program “Idea in Class” (2024) and season 2 of Channel A’s variety show “Teachers” (2023-)
