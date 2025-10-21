Sorry for the nonsense...

During a parliamentary audit, Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee Chair Choi Min-hee faced criticism for holding her daughter’s wedding at the National Assembly and including an online payment link for guests. When questioned, she said, “As a liberal arts major, I was too busy studying quantum mechanics for the audit to notice.” Her explanation — meant to justify her actions — was widely seen as nonsensical, deepening public disbelief and highlighting the moral detachment and poor judgment eroding trust in the legislature. [PARK YONG-SEOK]