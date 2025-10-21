Tuesday's fortune: Caution and persistence are key
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 05:00
Caution is the keyword of the day. Many signs are encouraged to consider their options carefully before making a decision. But staying safe doesn't mean doing things the easy way: Many signs are also encouraged to persist, and good things may come their way. Your fortune for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Too many voices create confusion — trust yourself
🔹 Don’t get lost in the details; see the whole forest
🔹 Competition is a part of life — play fair
🔹 Act before others do
🔹 Effort and skill are your strongest weapons
🔹 Results follow those who persist
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect cheerful energy and good vibes
🔹 A lucky meal or small indulgence awaits
🔹 Beneficial news or opportunity may arise
🔹 Success outweighs setbacks
🔹 Finances improve — consider investing smartly
🔹 A promising offer may come your way
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Take time to relax — a warm bath soothes the day
🔹 Peace replaces past worries
🔹 Momentum builds in your plans
🔹 Stick with what’s tried and true
🔹 Unexpected changes bring new chances
🔹 Understanding grows between you and your mentors
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded or noisy places
🔹 Speak gently, spend wisely
🔹 Stay out of others’ matters
🔹 Be careful with money or investments
🔹 Don’t trust blindly — stay cautious
🔹 Too much sweetness spoils your health
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Enjoy the satisfaction of daily life
🔹 Every day is a blessing — live fully
🔹 Appreciate this moment as the best one yet
🔹 Good news or progress comes your way
🔹 Fortune favors your optimism
🔹 Find joy in the little things
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Show grace and dignity as you age
🔹 Don’t lose big while chasing small gains
🔹 Make small sacrifices for larger goals
🔹 Quick decisions shape lasting outcomes
🔹 A new opportunity or meeting may arise
🔹 Be open to invitations and plans
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Accept that aches are a part of growing up
🔹 Stay home and rest instead of socializing
🔹 A slower pace leads to safer results
🔹 Solve problems early before they grow
🔹 Avoid attention from higher-ups
🔹 Keep dreams realistic and grounded
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 Today is the youngest you’ll ever be — cherish it
🔹 Live with love, hope and gratitude
🔹 Expect good news or progress
🔹 Your world may glow with happiness
🔹 Motivation and vision are high
🔹 Enjoy work that brings you joy
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Be graceful with your words and actions
🔹 Don’t get caught in trivial matters
🔹 Let things flow naturally instead of forcing outcomes
🔹 Separate personal and professional boundaries
🔹 Grow opportunities instead of clinging to profits
🔹 A give-and-take interaction benefits both sides
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Seek knowledge — even through small things
🔹 Music and laughter restore your energy
🔹 Eat well even if your appetite fades
🔹 Share a cup of tea and have meaningful conversations
🔹 Information is power — gather it wisely
🔹 Avoid overusing social media today
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 A profitable idea or opportunity may appear
🔹 Spend on yourself without guilt
🔹 Plans flow smoothly and efficiently
🔹 Side income or freelance work may arise
🔹 Invest in personal comfort — you deserve it
🔹 A surprise bit of extra cash may come your way
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 North
🔹 Family harmony fuels true happiness
🔹 Age is a badge of honor — wear it proudly
🔹 Abundance brings joy and gratitude
🔹 Lead with purpose and fulfill your mission
🔹 Cooperation lifts you higher
🔹 Family is your strongest foundation
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
