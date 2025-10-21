 Lions manager hoping for captain's turnaround at the plate
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 19:41
Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man speaks before Game 3 of the second-round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason against the Hanwha Eagles at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu on Oct. 21. [SAMSUNG LIONS]

Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man is so confident in his lineup that he will stick with the same batting order for the third straight postseason game Tuesday against the Hanwha Eagles.
 
But there is one sore spot for the skipper in the heart of the lineup that hammered out 23 hits and 15 runs over the two previous games of this series. Captain Koo Ja-wook, the Lions' No. 3 hitter, has gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts so far.
 

Koo had his typically productive regular season in the KBO (KBO), with a .319/.402/.516 line, 19 homers and 96 RBIs. However, Koo was hitless in seven at-bats in the wild card round before batting 4-for-14 in the next stage. He has yet to go deep in eight games so far this postseason.
 
Prior to Tuesdays Game 3, Park still showed his faith in his designated hitter.
 
“He is an essential part of our team,” Park said in his pregame media availability at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. “He's going to be a key player for us tonight.”
 
Koo is one of seven left-handed batters in the lineup for the Lions. They knocked around the Eagles' two right-handed aces, Cody Ponce and Ryan Weiss, and Park elected not to mess with success even with left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin getting the start Tuesday.
 
“Our hitters are in great form, and I decided it would be better if we stuck to what has been working,” Park explained.
 
Park recalled facing Ryu, the former National League All-Star, as an opposing hitter during postseasons in 2006 and 2007 during Ryu's first tour of duty with the Eagles.
 
“He had dominant stuff, and he had great command of all of his pitches,” Park said. “Now that he is a bit older, hopefully he won't be as good against us tonight.”

Yonhap
